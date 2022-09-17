Watch: Behind-the-Scenes From Life Is Beautiful

Tune-in live today from 5:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EDT for exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and more.

The second day of the festival drew even bigger crowds and more wild sightings. Check out all of our best moments and special guests below.

Hope Tala has knitted way too many scarves.

Ship Wrek is singlehandedly keeping the “captain’s hat” Etsy market afloat.

Bob Moses wants their music featured in Blade Runner 2099.

Neil Frances (the band) vs. Neil Francis (the man).

midwxst insists that there’s more in Indiana than just corn!

ericdoa was bullied by an NYC crowd (and is better for it).

Bargain bin record shopping with JPEGMAFIA.

Alessia Cara considers re-recording her older music with her new tone.

Friday kicked off the annual Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival and Rolling Stone on Twitch was on the ground for all of the behind-the-scenes coverage. Airing live from 11th Street Records, hosts Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper spent the inaugural day of the festival soaking in the Vegas sun and catching up with numerous performing artists before and after their sets.

Take a look below at some of the highlights from the show.

Blu DeTiger wants you to text her — No, really.

Charlie Cooper knows more about the boys of COIN than they do.

Claire Rosinkranz uploaded her biggest hit then immediately deleted TikTok.

Rochelle Jordan is ready for her diva era.

Grandson learned the word “fuck” from the pages of Rolling Stone magazine.

Shaggy sings almost the same as Frank Sinatra.

To see all of our ongoing coverage from Life is Beautiful 2022