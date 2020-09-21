RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Again’s ‘Top’ Debuts at Number One

Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Top debuted at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The 21-track-set amassed nearly 130 million streams and more than 23,000 downloads, out-selling the second most popular album of the week by a margin of nearly two-to-one.

Few rappers work as quickly as Youngboy Never Broke Again: Top is his third full-length of 2020 and fourth in the last 12 months. 38 Baby 2 debuted at Number One with 71.8 million streams its first week; Still Flexin, Still Steppin arrived at Number Two — kept from Number One by BTS — with 115 million streams opening week; AI Youngboy 2 also nabbed Number One with over 143 million streams.

The rest of the Top Five remained largely unchanged: Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at Number Two, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die at Number Three, and the Hamilton cast recording at Number Five. Taylor Swift’s Folklore moved from Number Six to Number Four. Last week’s chart-topper, Big Sean’s Detroit 2, fell from Number One to Number Seven.

Top Albums The week of September 11, 2020 1 Top YoungBoy Never Broke Again NEW! Album Units 122.8K Album Units 122.8K Album Sales 23.7K Song Sales 5.2K Song Streams 129.1M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs My Window Drug Addiction Kacey Talk Top Songs My Window Drug Addiction Kacey Talk Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 69.9K Album Units 69.9K Album Sales 0.9K Song Sales 7.5K Song Streams 91.9M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 11 Top Songs For the Night Mood Swings The Woo Top Songs For the Night Mood Swings The Woo Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 3 Legends Never Die Juice Wrld Album Units 51.8K Album Units 51.8K Album Sales 579 Song Sales 7K Song Streams 73.2M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 10 Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Smile Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Smile Record Label Interscope Interscope 4 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 43.8K Album Units 43.8K Album Sales 11.1K Song Sales 7.1K Song Streams 37.8M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Top Songs cardigan the 1 exile Top Songs cardigan the 1 exile Record Label Republic Republic 5 Hamilton Various Artists Album Units 41K Album Units 41K Album Sales 3.3K Song Sales 3.9K Song Streams 46.6M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 213 Top Songs Alexander Hamilton Satisfied The Schuyler Sisters Top Songs Alexander Hamilton Satisfied The Schuyler Sisters Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The only other major debut on the latest RS 200 belonged to Marilyn Manson. We Are Chaos, Manson’s first album in nearly three years, arrived at Number Eight. The set earned just 3.5 millions streams but close to 24,000 downloads.

Next week, expect a flurry of new releases to debut in the Top 15, including Alicia Keys’ Alicia and Lil Tecca’s Virgo World.

See the full RS 200 chart here.