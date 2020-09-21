RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Again’s ‘Top’ Debuts at Number One

Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Top debuted at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The 21-track-set amassed nearly 130 million streams and more than 23,000 downloads, out-selling the second most popular album of the week by a margin of nearly two-to-one.
Few rappers work as quickly as Youngboy Never Broke Again: Top is his third full-length of 2020 and fourth in the last 12 months. 38 Baby 2 debuted at Number One with 71.8 million streams its first week; Still Flexin, Still Steppin arrived at Number Two — kept from Number One by BTS — with 115 million streams opening week; AI Youngboy 2 also nabbed Number One with over 143 million streams.
The rest of the Top Five remained largely unchanged: Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at Number Two, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die at Number Three, and the Hamilton cast recording at Number Five. Taylor Swift’s Folklore moved from Number Six to Number Four. Last week’s chart-topper, Big Sean’s Detroit 2, fell from Number One to Number Seven.
The only other major debut on the latest RS 200 belonged to Marilyn Manson. We Are Chaos, Manson’s first album in nearly three years, arrived at Number Eight. The set earned just 3.5 millions streams but close to 24,000 downloads.
Next week, expect a flurry of new releases to debut in the Top 15, including Alicia Keys’ Alicia and Lil Tecca’s Virgo World.
See the full RS 200 chart here.