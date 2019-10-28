RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Again Tops Artists 500 for Second Straight Week

Youngboy Never Broke Again notched his second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of October 18th through October 24th.

The Louisiana MC saw his total song stream number drop from 184.6 million to 149.7 million, but it was still enough to best Post Malone, who garnered 128.7 million streams. Youngboy NBA’s new album, AI YoungBoy 2, continued to perform well, moving 80,500 album-equivalent units to land at Number Two on the Top 200 Albums chart, while album cut, “Make No Sense,” hit Number 14 on the Top 100 Songs chart with 10.7 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

As for Post Malone, while the rapper did hold tight at Number Two on the Artists 500, his latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding returned to Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 85,000 album units. Drake, meanwhile, jumped a few spots to land at Number Three with 95.2 million streams, while DaBaby came in at Four with 87 million and Travis Scott fell at Five with 62.2 million streams as his latest single, “Highest In the Room” secured its third straight week at Number One on the Top 100.

R&B singer Summer Walker also kept her Number Six spot from last week, with 61.3 million streams, while behind her came Taylor Swift (59.7 million), Kevin Gates (51.9 million), Young Thug (51.7 million) and Chris Brown (51 million). Gucci Mane, meanwhile, jumped from Number 64 with 19.8 million streams to Number 13 with 45.8 million streams, following the release of his new album Woptober II. The record debuted at Number Eight on the Top 200 Albums chart — the only new LP to crack the Top 10 this week — moving 28,400 album-equivalent units.