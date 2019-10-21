RS Charts: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tops Artists 500 Chart

YoungBoy Never Broke Again bested Post Malone and DaBaby to nab the top spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of October 11th through the 17th.

The Louisiana MC notched 184.6 million song streams following the release of his new album, AI YoungBoy 2, which also debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 113,000 album units. Several album cuts also appeared on the Top 100 Songs chart, including “Make No Sense” at Number 13 with 12 million streams, “Lonely Child,” at 15 with 11.5 million and “Self Control” at 18 with 11.1 million streams. YoungBoy NBA’s recent collaboration with Juice WRLD, “Bandit,” also rose to Number Two, garnering 22.1 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Coming in behind YoungBoy NBA was Post Malone, who had another impressive week with 146.9 million streams. His latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, hit Number Two on the RS 200, moving 97,900 album units, and single “Circles” held on to Number Three on the RS 100 with 17.2 million streams. DaBaby, meanwhile, brought in 100.2 million streams to land at Number Three as his latest LP, KIRK, moved 56,400 album units to secure Number Four on the RS 200. The omnipresent Drake fell at Number Four with 95.5 million streams, and Travis Scott hit Number Five with 72.4 million streams as his latest single, “Highest in the Room,” remained the Number One song for the second straight week with 27.6 million streams.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old rapper Lil Tjay cracked the Top 10 after jumping from Number 46 to Number Eight with 65.3 million streams following the release of his debut studio album, True 2 Myself, which reached Number Five on the Top 200 with 45,600 album units. The rest of the Artists 500 Top 10 featured Summer Walker at Number Six with 70.3 million streams, Taylor Swift at Seven with 69.5 million, Kevin Gates at Nine with 57 million and Young Thug at 10 with 56 million.

Outside the Top 10, Wale had the biggest rise of the week, going from Number 146 to Number 13. The D.C. rap stalwart notched 44.1 million streams after dropping his new album, Wow… That’s Crazy, which moved 35,900 album units and landed at Number Seven on the Top 200.