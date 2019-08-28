RS Charts: Young Thug Passes Drake to Top Artists 500

Young Thug leapt from Number 44 to Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of August 16th to August 22nd.

The rapper garnered 161.3 million song streams on the strength of his new album, So Much Fun, which moved 118,400 album units as it also claimed the top spot on the RS Top 200 Albums chart. Eighteen of the 19 songs on So Much Fun landed on the Top 100 Songs chart as well, including “Hot,” which debuted at Number Two with 17.1 million streams, “Bad Bad Bad,” which hit Number Seven with 16.2 million streams, and “The London,” which fell at Number 13 with 12.1 million streams.

Taylor Swift also climbed several spots, moving from Number 10 to Number Five with 60.9 million song streams with the release of her new album, Lover, last Friday. While Lover won’t make its official debut on the Top 200 until next week, its arrival bolstered the performance of the album’s title track, which landed at Number Four on the Top 100 with 12.1 million streams, while early single “You Need to Calm Down” earned 8.6 million streams to land at Number 17. Swift’s back catalog also got a minor boost, with her last two albums, 1989 and Reputation, moving from Numbers 100 and 108 to 80 and 87, respectively, on the Top 200.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere, Young Thug bumped Drake to Number Two on the Artists 500 with 105.1 million streams, while fellow regulars Post Malone and Billie Eilish landed at Numbers Three and Four, respectively, with 64.7 million streams and 61.3 million streams. The rest of the Top 10 featured more familiar faces with Chris Brown at Number Seven (50.4 million), Khalid at Seven (46.2 million), Ed Sheeran at Eight (43.8 million), Youngboy Never Broke Again at Nine (42.8 million) and Ariana Grande at 10 (41.9 million).

Outside the Top 10, Trippie Redd fell to Number 11, bringing in 41 million streams after hitting 80.2 million streams to peak at Number Two following the release of his new album, !.