RS Charts: Young Thug’s ‘Hot’ Jumps to Number One — With Help From Travis Scott

Young Thug’s months-old single “Hot” jumped to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs this week with assistance from Travis Scott, who appeared on a new remix of the track. “Hot” earned more than 20 million audio streams and 3,700 downloads.

Young Thug’s single wasn’t the only one to make an impressive leap up the chart this week. After debuting at Number 48, Arizona Zervas’ breakout single “Roxanne” shot to Number Six. Zervas’ track amassed more than 15 million streams, allowing him to sneak past Kanye West’s “Follow God,” which fell to Number Eight. West packed the Top Ten last week with songs from his new album Jesus Is King, but the interest appeared short-lived: “Follow God” was the only track to remain in the top 40 for a second consecutive week.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The two highest debuts on this week’s RS 100 belonged to Dua Lipa and 21 Savage. Dua Lipa returned with “Don’t Start Now,” a nu-disco cut co-written with Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, and Ian Kirkpatrick. The single earned 9.3 million streams, good for a Number 15 debut. 21 Savage’s “Immortal,” a hard-nosed, tightly wound track produced by Kid Hazel, arrived at Number 16.

Slightly lower on the chart, Frank Ocean’s “In My Room” debuted at Number 32. One of several new singles released by Ocean, “In My Room” out-performed his previous release, “DHL,” which arrived at Number 38.

Listeners also made room for a decades-old song on the RS 100 this week. With Halloween over, Christmas playlists started to gain favor, and that means Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” arrived at Number 62, with 4.8 million streams.