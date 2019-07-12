RS Charts: Y2K and Bbno$’s ‘Lalala’ Tops Trending 25

Y2k and bbno$’s juvenile, onomatopoeic single “Lalala” is Number One on this week’s Trending 25 chart, thanks to 118% growth in audio streams. The song has become massively popular on the video app TikTok, where three different snippets of “Lalala” have been used over 900,000 times combined. Interest on the app has translated into increased plays on streaming platforms: Y2k and bbno$’s single has been streamed 27 millions time to date, according to the analytics company Alpha Data.

The Rolling Stone Trending 25 ranks new songs that are seeing the greatest gains in popularity each week, as measured by percentage growth in audio streams. Rather than simply tallying the biggest songs, the Trending chart highlights tracks picking up the most momentum.

The veteran rapper Gucci Mane enjoys two different entries on the latest Trending 25 following the release of his new album, Delusions of Grandeur. Streams of “Love Through the Computer,” a collaboration with Justin Bieber based on a sample of Zapp and Roger’s classic “Computer Love,” grew by 96%. In addition, streams of “Backwards,” the album’s second track, jumped by 23%.

“Backwards” was barely eclipsed by Mark Ronson’s “Find U Again,” a sugary pop single sung by Camila Cabello and co-produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. The track is rising at pop radio, reaching an audience of close to 9 million people last week, according to Mediabase. That airplay activity is also translating into digital growth, as “Find U Again” leaps by 24%.

Next to veterans like Gucci Mane and Ronson, two newcomers appear in the Top Ten on the trending chart. The first is Sam Feldt, who named a Kygo-like electronic dance single after one of the biggest stars in music, Post Malone, and watched it pay off handsomely to the tune of 51% growth in streams.

At Number Eight on the Trending 25 is the English singer Mabel — daughter of Neneh Cherry — with her new single “Mad Love.” Mabel’s “Don’t Call Me Up” is one of 2019’s surprise pop hits, rising to Number Three on the U.K. charts before crossing the Atlantic. Now American listeners are showing curiosity about Mabel’s follow-up, which has earned 6 million streams stateside.