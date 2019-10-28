RS Charts: Travis Scott Dominates at Number One, Selena Gomez Debuts in Top Ten

Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room” maintained the Number One spot on the RS 100 for the third week in a row, earning nearly 21.8 million on-demand audio streams. The song was trailed by Post Malone’s “Circles” in its eighth week on the chart, followed by YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Bandit,” which racked up 19.4 million streams.

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” debuted on the chart in the Number Four spot, previously held by Harry Styles’ “Lights Up,” which dropped down to Number 33 this week. “Lose You to Love Me” racked up over 10 million streams in its first week.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Other chart debuts include Frank Ocean’s spaced-out track “DHL,” arriving in the Top 40, as well as Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD’s summer release “Hate Me,” which appeared at Number 42. Upstart rapper Bia, co-signed by Rihanna, made her debut on the RS 100 with “Best on Earth” featuring Russ; other new hip-hop tracks include G-Eazy’s “I Wanna Rock” and two entries from Gucci Mane, “Big Boy Diamonds” and “Big Booty.” K-pop group BTS’ “Make It Right” returns to the chart this week at Number 90.