RS Charts: Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Debuts at Number One

Taylor Swift’s Evermore debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, marking her second album to top the chart this year. Evermore amassed more than 154,000 sales and over 189 million streams, adding up to more than twice as many album-equivalent-units as the competition. As that set coasted to Number One, its predecessor Folklore also continued to thrive, enjoying more than 60,000 sales and close to 34 million streams. Swift had two of the three most popular albums in the country.
Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen debuted at Number Two. The Chosen, which incorporates contributions from Trippie Redd and Phoebe Bridgers, is Kid Cudi’s first album since 2016, and the first installment of the Man on the Moon series since 2010. It earned over 15,000 sales and more than 154 million streams.
The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Jack Harlow’s Thats What They All Say also debuted in the Top Ten in what turned out to be a surprisingly busy week for new releases in a month usually ceded to holiday music. The “Whats Poppin” rapper’s major-label debut arrived at Number Six with more than 60 million streams.
Christmas albums continued to crowd the upper reaches of the RS 200. At Number Four, Michael Buble’s Christmas picked up another 60.9 million streams, once again making it the most popular holiday set. But Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas is chipping away at Buble’s lead, moving into the Number Five spot and amassing 51.5 million streams. Bing Crosby’s White Christmas and Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas also rounded out the Top Ten.
