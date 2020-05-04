RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Tops RS 200; Rap and R&B Claim Entire Top Ten

Youngboy Never Broke Again’s 38 Baby 2 debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, amassing 71.8 million streams across its 17 tracks. Youngboy Never Broke Again is remarkably prolific, and he consistently debuts high on the RS 200: 38 Baby 2 follows February’s Still Flexin, Still Steppin, which arrived at Number Two behind BTS, and October’s AI Youngboy 2, which also nabbed Number One. Youngboy Never Broke Again dethroned Dababy, who enjoyed a week at the top of the RS 200 with Blame It on Baby.

The whole Top Ten on the albums chart this week belonged to rap and R&B releases. While streaming for these genres initially dipped during quarantine, rap and R&B albums have still consistently dominated the RS 200’s upper reaches for the last two months, never falling below 70% of the Top Ten.

This week’s Top Ten included multiple former Number Ones: Blame It on Baby, Lil Baby’s My Turn, the Weeknd’s After Hours, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake. Travis Scott’s Astroworld also jumped to Number Nine following his Fortnite debut of a new single, “The Scotts.” Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and Megan Thee Stallion’s Suga never hit Number One, but they also remain in the Top Ten due to their enduring popularity with streamers.

Top Albums The week of April 24, 2020 1 38 Baby 2 YoungBoy Never Broke Again NEW! Album Units 63.1K Album Units 63.1K Album Sales 3.6K Song Sales 2.5K Song Streams 71.8M Record Label Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Ain't Easy Diamonds Rough Ryder Top Songs Ain't Easy Diamonds Rough Ryder Record Label 2 Blame it on Baby DaBaby Album Units 54.6K Album Units 54.6K Album Sales 1.7K Song Sales 9.2K Song Streams 63.7M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs ROCKSTAR JUMP Find My Way Top Songs ROCKSTAR JUMP Find My Way Record Label Interscope 3 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 49K Album Units 49K Album Sales 845 Song Sales 5K Song Streams 56.1M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 9 Top Songs All In Sum 2 Prove Woah Top Songs All In Sum 2 Prove Woah Record Label Capitol 4 After Hours The Weeknd Album Units 46.8K Album Units 46.8K Album Sales 4.2K Song Sales 23.9K Song Streams 49.2M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 10 Top Songs Blinding Lights Heartless In Your Eyes Top Songs Blinding Lights Heartless In Your Eyes Record Label Republic 5 Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone Album Units 35.5K Album Units 35.5K Album Sales 1.2K Song Sales 14.6K Song Streams 41.5M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 34 Top Songs Circles Sunflower Take What You Want Top Songs Circles Sunflower Take What You Want Record Label Republic 6 YHLQMDLG Bad Bunny Album Units 33.1K Album Units 33.1K Album Sales 587 Song Sales 3.5K Song Streams 38.5M Record Label Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 9 Top Songs Yo Perreo Sola Safaera Si Veo a Tu Mamá Top Songs Yo Perreo Sola Safaera Si Veo a Tu Mamá Record Label 7 Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Roddy Ricch Album Units 31.7K Album Units 31.7K Album Sales 194 Song Sales 6.4K Song Streams 38.8M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 21 Top Songs The Box High Fashion Bacc Seat Top Songs The Box High Fashion Bacc Seat Record Label Atlantic Records 8 Eternal Atake Lil Uzi Vert Album Units 29.3K Album Units 29.3K Album Sales 175 Song Sales 1.4K Song Streams 39.5M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Top Songs P2 That Way Lo Mein Top Songs P2 That Way Lo Mein Record Label Atlantic Records 9 Astroworld Travis Scott Album Units 27.5K Album Units 27.5K Album Sales 763 Song Sales 6.9K Song Streams 34.7M Record Label Epic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 83 Top Songs Sicko Mode Stargazing Butterfly Effect Top Songs Sicko Mode Stargazing Butterfly Effect Record Label Epic Records 10 Suga Megan Thee Stallion Album Units 26.5K Album Units 26.5K Album Sales 484 Song Sales 30.3K Song Streams 26.1M Record Label 300 Entertainment Peak Position 9 Weeks on Chart 8 Top Songs Savage Captain Hook B.I.T.C.H. Top Songs Savage Captain Hook B.I.T.C.H. Record Label 300 Entertainment

Aside from Youngboy Never Broke Again, Dance Gavin Dance enjoyed the biggest debut on the RS 200 with Afterburner, which arrived at Number 13. The rapper K Camp, who signed to Interscope, landed at Number 29 with Kiss 5, while Alina Baraz’s debut album It Was Divine arrived at Number 41.

Next week, Drake and Kenny Chesney will battle for Number One on the albums chart.