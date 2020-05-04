RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Tops RS 200; Rap and R&B Claim Entire Top Ten

Youngboy Never Broke Again’s 38 Baby 2 debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, amassing 71.8 million streams across its 17 tracks. Youngboy Never Broke Again is remarkably prolific, and he consistently debuts high on the RS 200: 38 Baby 2 follows February’s Still Flexin, Still Steppin, which arrived at Number Two behind BTS, and October’s AI Youngboy 2, which also nabbed Number One. Youngboy Never Broke Again dethroned Dababy, who enjoyed a week at the top of the RS 200 with Blame It on Baby.
The whole Top Ten on the albums chart this week belonged to rap and R&B releases. While streaming for these genres initially dipped during quarantine, rap and R&B albums have still consistently dominated the RS 200’s upper reaches for the last two months, never falling below 70% of the Top Ten.
This week’s Top Ten included multiple former Number Ones: Blame It on Baby, Lil Baby’s My Turn, the Weeknd’s After Hours, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake. Travis Scott’s Astroworld also jumped to Number Nine following his Fortnite debut of a new single, “The Scotts.” Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and Megan Thee Stallion’s Suga never hit Number One, but they also remain in the Top Ten due to their enduring popularity with streamers.
Top Albums
38 Baby 2
Blame it on Baby
My Turn
After Hours
Hollywood's Bleeding
YHLQMDLG
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Eternal Atake
Astroworld
Suga
Aside from Youngboy Never Broke Again, Dance Gavin Dance enjoyed the biggest debut on the RS 200 with Afterburner, which arrived at Number 13. The rapper K Camp, who signed to Interscope, landed at Number 29 with Kiss 5, while Alina Baraz’s debut album It Was Divine arrived at Number 41.
Next week, Drake and Kenny Chesney will battle for Number One on the albums chart.