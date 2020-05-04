 RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Again Is Number OneWith '38 Baby 2′ - Rolling Stone


RS Charts: Youngboy Never Broke Tops RS 200; Rap and R&B Claim Entire Top Ten

Youngboy Never Broke Again enjoyed his second chart-topper in less than 8 months

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Youngboy Never Broke Again performs in concert during JMBLYA Dallas at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Youngboy Never Broke Again has released three projects since October; two have debuted at Number One.

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Youngboy Never Broke Again’s 38 Baby 2 debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, amassing 71.8 million streams across its 17 tracks. Youngboy Never Broke Again is remarkably prolific, and he consistently debuts high on the RS 200: 38 Baby 2 follows February’s Still Flexin, Still Steppin, which arrived at Number Two behind BTS, and October’s AI Youngboy 2, which also nabbed Number One. Youngboy Never Broke Again dethroned Dababy, who enjoyed a week at the top of the RS 200 with Blame It on Baby

The whole Top Ten on the albums chart this week belonged to rap and R&B releases. While streaming for these genres initially dipped during quarantine, rap and R&B albums have still consistently dominated the RS 200’s upper reaches for the last two months, never falling below 70% of the Top Ten. 

This week’s Top Ten included multiple former Number Ones: Blame It on Baby, Lil Baby’s My Turn, the Weeknd’s After Hours, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake. Travis Scott’s Astroworld also jumped to Number Nine following his Fortnite debut of a new single, “The Scotts.” Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and Megan Thee Stallion’s Suga never hit Number One, but they also remain in the Top Ten due to their enduring popularity with streamers. 

Top Albums

The week of April 24, 2020
1

38 Baby 2

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
NEW!
Album Units 63.1K
2

Blame it on Baby

DaBaby
Album Units 54.6K
3

My Turn

Lil Baby
Album Units 49K
4

After Hours

The Weeknd
Album Units 46.8K
5

Hollywood's Bleeding

Post Malone
Album Units 35.5K
6

YHLQMDLG

Bad Bunny
Album Units 33.1K
7

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Roddy Ricch
Album Units 31.7K
8

Eternal Atake

Lil Uzi Vert
Album Units 29.3K
9

Astroworld

Travis Scott
Album Units 27.5K
10

Suga

Megan Thee Stallion
Album Units 26.5K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from Youngboy Never Broke Again, Dance Gavin Dance enjoyed the biggest debut on the RS 200 with Afterburner, which arrived at Number 13. The rapper K Camp, who signed to Interscope, landed at Number 29 with Kiss 5, while Alina Baraz’s debut album It Was Divine arrived at Number 41.

Next week, Drake and Kenny Chesney will battle for Number One on the albums chart.


