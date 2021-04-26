 RS Charts: Young Thug's 'Slime Language 2' Debuts at Number One - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Music News

RS Charts: Young Thug’s ‘Slime Language 2’ Takes Number One

Eric Church’s Heart debuts at Number Two

Elias Leight

young thug ysl

Cian Moore*

Slime Language 2, the new compilation from Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life label, debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The 23 song set — the deluxe edition balloons to 31 tracks — features massive stars like Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby in addition to Thug and Gunna. Slime Language 2 earned 130 million streams and more than 3,000 sales.

Eric Church’s Heart lagged behind Slime Language 2 in second place. Heart is the first of three consecutive Church releases: The second, amusingly titled &, was released a few days later — initially as a vinyl only available for members of the singer’s fan club — while the third installment, Soul, came out Friday. Heart‘s total was driven heavily by more than 51,000 sales. But the nine-song album only picked up 10 million streams. 

The arrival of Slime Language 2 and Heart pushed Taylor Swift’s re-recording of Fearless to Number Three after a massive debut week. Two other former Number Ones, Justin Bieber’s Justice and Rod Wave’s SoulFly, also hovered in the Top Ten at Number Five and Number Seven, respectively. The only other new album to debut in the Top Ten belonged to Greta Van Fleet: The Battle at Garden’s Gate arrived at Number Six. Like Heart, the album sold well — more than 30,000 units — but didn’t stream much. 

Top Albums

The week of April 16, 2021
1

Slime Language 2

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, Gunna
NEW!
Album Units 108.2K
2

Heart

Eric Church
NEW!
Album Units 83.6K
3

Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift
Album Units 54.7K
4

Dangerous: The Double Album

Morgan Wallen
Album Units 52.4K
5

Justice

Justin Bieber
Album Units 47.7K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Big Grim Reaper, a new release from the Memphis rapper Big Scarr, debuted at Number 26 with 22.3 million streams. Big Scarr is signed to Gucci Mane, who appears on Big Grim Reaper along with the rising star Pooh Shiesty. Let the Bad Times Roll, the first new album in close to a decade from veteran rock band the Offspring, also debuted in the Top 40 with nearly 12,000 sales. 

See the full RS 200 here.

