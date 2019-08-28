 RS Charts: Young Thug’s ‘So Much Fun’ Is the Number One Album – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Joe Biden, Meet Black Voters Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Young Thug’s ‘So Much Fun’ Debuts at Number One on RS Albums Chart

The new compilation from Quality Control took second place on the latest albums chart

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
Young Thug - Jeffery Lamar WilliamsYoung Thug in concert, O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK - 03 Jul 2019

Young Thug's new album debuted at Number One by a sizable margin.

RMV/Shutterstock

Young Thug’s So Much Fun won the top spot on the RS 200 by a landslide, amassing more than twice as many album-equivalent units as the runner-up, Quality Control’s Control of the Streets Vol. 2. Young Thug’s victory was largely driven by streaming — So Much Fun earned nearly 150 million streams. Eighteen of the 19 songs off So Much Fun currently sit on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart.

The Number One position for Young Thug is welcome news. “I’ve been going through the storm,” he told Rolling Stone. “Once this album goes number one, the storm is over. The storm [has] been calmed… That’s why I wanted to make it So Much Fun, because I wanted to really fall back on this and be like, ‘Damn, this is really [how I] overcome oppression and struggle.'”

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.  

Though Control of the Streets Vol. 2 could not match So Much Fun, it also performed well on streaming services, with hits “Baby” and “Pink Toes” — both of which feature Interscope rapper DaBaby — driving the album to 74 million streams. Other notable debuts include Sleater-Kinney’s The Center Won’t Hold (Number 37), which was powered by old-fashioned sales, and A$AP Ferg’s Floor Seats (Number 46).

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad