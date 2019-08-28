Young Thug’s ‘So Much Fun’ Debuts at Number One on RS Albums Chart

Young Thug’s So Much Fun won the top spot on the RS 200 by a landslide, amassing more than twice as many album-equivalent units as the runner-up, Quality Control’s Control of the Streets Vol. 2. Young Thug’s victory was largely driven by streaming — So Much Fun earned nearly 150 million streams. Eighteen of the 19 songs off So Much Fun currently sit on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart.

The Number One position for Young Thug is welcome news. “I’ve been going through the storm,” he told Rolling Stone. “Once this album goes number one, the storm is over. The storm [has] been calmed… That’s why I wanted to make it So Much Fun, because I wanted to really fall back on this and be like, ‘Damn, this is really [how I] overcome oppression and struggle.'”

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Though Control of the Streets Vol. 2 could not match So Much Fun, it also performed well on streaming services, with hits “Baby” and “Pink Toes” — both of which feature Interscope rapper DaBaby — driving the album to 74 million streams. Other notable debuts include Sleater-Kinney’s The Center Won’t Hold (Number 37), which was powered by old-fashioned sales, and A$AP Ferg’s Floor Seats (Number 46).