RS Charts: Travis Scott’s ‘Jackboys’ Compilation Debuts at Number One

Just days after Travis Scott was announced as one of Coachella’s 2020 headliners, the rapper-producer earned the first Number One album of 2020 with Jackboys. The seven-song collection debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart after amassing a combined 81.2 million streams and sold over 100,000 copies, thanks in part to a series of merchandise bundles.

The week following Christmas is an unusual week on the charts, when everyone suddenly stops listening to holiday music but few artists put out anything new. Scott took advantage of the quiet week, packaging a remix of a hit single together with a 47-second instrumental and five new tracks — just 21 minutes of music. He aimed to showcase the artists on his Cactus Jack label, a group that includes Sheck Wes and Don Toliver, but Jackboys also got a boost from Atlanta stars (Young Thug and two thirds of Migos), the streaming sensation Lil Baby, and the rising New York rapper Pop Smoke.

No other new albums debuted in the top half of the latest RS 200. But since a slew of Christmas albums fell off the chart in a hurry, several titles climbed back into the Top Ten: DaBaby’s Kirk, Summer Walker’s Over It, and Youngboy Never Broke Again’s AI Youngboy 2.