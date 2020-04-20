RS Charts: The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ Spends Fourth Week at Number One

The Weeknd’s After Hours held strong at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart for the fourth straight week, amassing nearly 20,000 more in sales and more than 63 million streams. Tory Lanez landed at Number Two with The New Toronto 3, which earned close to 62 million streams. While Lanez has become popular on Instagram during the recent lockdown thanks to his episodes of Quarantine Radio, those Instagram viewers did not translate into enough streamers to power him past the Weeknd.

Once again, the RS 200 was light on big releases, as it has been since the start of quarantine around the U.S. The other Top Ten debut belonged to the Strokes, who arrived at Number Nine with The New Abnormal. The album sold 21,300 copies and amassed 13 million streams.

Top Albums The week of April 10, 2020 1 After Hours The Weeknd Album Units 74.1K Album Units 74.1K Album Sales 19.5K Song Sales 26.1K Song Streams 63.6M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Top Songs Blinding Lights In Your Eyes Heartless Top Songs Blinding Lights In Your Eyes Heartless Record Label Republic 2 The New Toronto 3 Tory Lanez NEW! Album Units 56.6K Album Units 56.6K Album Sales 5.1K Song Sales 8.3K Song Streams 61.8M Record Label Interscope Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Stupid Again Broke In A Minute 10 F*CKS Top Songs Stupid Again Broke In A Minute 10 F*CKS Record Label Interscope 3 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 42.7K Album Units 42.7K Album Sales 1K Song Sales 3.3K Song Streams 50M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Top Songs Woah Sum 2 Prove Emotionally Scarred Top Songs Woah Sum 2 Prove Emotionally Scarred Record Label Capitol 4 YHLQMDLG Bad Bunny Album Units 37.6K Album Units 37.6K Album Sales 820 Song Sales 4.3K Song Streams 43.3M Record Label Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 7 Top Songs Yo Perreo Sola Safaera Si Veo a Tu Mamá Top Songs Yo Perreo Sola Safaera Si Veo a Tu Mamá Record Label 5 Eternal Atake Lil Uzi Vert Album Units 36.7K Album Units 36.7K Album Sales 352 Song Sales 2.2K Song Streams 49.7M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 6 Top Songs P2 That Way Lo Mein Top Songs P2 That Way Lo Mein Record Label Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Only one other new album debuted in the top half of the RS 200: The country duo Maddie & Tae arrived at Number 66 with The Way It Feels, which sold 4,000 copies and picked up close to six million streams.

Following the official release of the Trolls: World Tour movie on April 10, the soundtrack surged to Number 15. The album features contributions from Justin Timberlake, SZA, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, and Kelly Clarkson, among others. It sold more than 9,000 units and amassed more than 13 million streams.

Barring a surprise release from a superstar, next week’s chart is certain to be topped by DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby. The rapper’s latest album dominated the streaming charts in the U.S. after its release on Friday.