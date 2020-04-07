 RS Charts: The Weeknd Beats 5 Seconds of Summer in Race for Number One - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Apple Music Quietly Starts $50 Million COVID-19 Advance Fund for Indie Labels Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: The Weeknd Beats Out 5 Seconds of Summer in Tight Race for Number One

Less than 3,000 units separated After Hours from Calm

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
The WeekndA24's UNCUT GEMS Los Angeles Premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019

The Weeknd spent a second week at Number One on the RS 200.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The Weeknd won a very close race for Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. His After Hours album earned 146,500 album equivalent units, just enough to squeeze by 5 Seconds of Summer’s Calm, which arrived at Number Two with 144,300 units. 

After Hours enjoyed robust sales in its second week on the chart — 48,500 copies — as well as 113.9 million streams. 5 Seconds of Summer out-sold the Weeknd, moving nearly 70,000 copies of Calm. But the Weeknd enjoyed a massive edge in streaming (113.9 million to 21.5 million) and song sales (42,700 to 7,000), and that was enough to keep him at Number One.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from the competition at the top of the chart last week, three other albums debuted in the Top Ten. The leader was Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, which arrived at Number Four with 46.6 million streams. Pearl Jam debuted at Number Seven with Gigaton; as is often the case with veteran rockers, the majority of the band’s consumption was driven by album sales. The R&B singer PartyNextDoor trailed behind with Partymobile, which arrived at Number Nine thanks mostly to 43.9 million streams.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: 5 Seconds of Summer, Dua Lipa, PartyNextDoor, Pearl Jam, RS Charts, The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.