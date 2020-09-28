RS Charts: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Returns to Number One

Taylor Swift’s Folklore spent a seventh non-consecutive week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. After setting a record for the longest consecutive run at Number One in RS 200 history, Folklore returned to the top after pulling in 84,900 album-equivalent units, driven mostly by sales. Folklore had previously been dethroned by Big Sean’s Detroit 2 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Top.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon held strong in the Number Two spot. The posthumous release from the Brooklyn rapper has maintained the Number Two position since the third week of August.

Alicia Keys enjoyed the weeks’ biggest debut, earning the Number Three spot with Alicia. Keys managed to top Swift’s digital and physical sales total, moving 51,700 copies of Alicia. But the album amassed less than 12 million streams.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Top fell to Number Four in its second week on the chart. Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die, a fixture on the upper reaches of the RS 200 since its July release, streamed its way to Number Five — the album earned more streams than Swift’s and Keys’ sets combined.

Top Albums The week of September 18, 2020 1 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 84.9K Album Units 84.9K Album Sales 51.2K Song Sales 9K Song Streams 36.4M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 9 Top Songs cardigan the 1 betty Top Songs cardigan the 1 betty Record Label Republic Republic 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 71.2K Album Units 71.2K Album Sales 1.1K Song Sales 9.7K Song Streams 92.9M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 12 Top Songs For the Night Mood Swings What You Know Bout Love Top Songs For the Night Mood Swings What You Know Bout Love Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 3 Alicia Alicia Keys NEW! Album Units 62.4K Album Units 62.4K Album Sales 51.7K Song Sales 9.8K Song Streams 11.9M Record Label RCA Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Underdog Me x 7 Show Me Love Top Songs Underdog Me x 7 Show Me Love Record Label RCA Records RCA Records 4 Top YoungBoy Never Broke Again Album Units 60.7K Album Units 60.7K Album Sales 8.9K Song Sales 1.8K Song Streams 68.9M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Kacey Talk My Window Drug Addiction Top Songs Kacey Talk My Window Drug Addiction Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 5 Legends Never Die Juice Wrld Album Units 49.6K Album Units 49.6K Album Sales 439 Song Sales 7K Song Streams 69.9M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 11 Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Smile Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Smile Record Label Interscope Interscope

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

It was a busy week for new releases on the RS 200. Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now Part 1 squeezed by the Hamilton cast-recording to debut at Number Six. Urban also benefited more from sales (27,400) than from streams (12.5 million). In contrast, Code Red, a new collaboration between the Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta, arrived at Number Eight thanks almost entirely to streams. It was followed closely by Virgo World, the second album from the rising melodic rapper Lil Tecca, which debuted at Number 10.

Next week, new releases from Machine Gun Kelly, SuperM, and Joji are expected to debut in the Top Ten.

