RS Charts: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Makes RS 200 History With Fifth Straight Week at Number One

Taylor Swift’s Folklore enjoys a fifth straight week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, marking the longest consecutive run at Number One in the chart’s history. Swift’s eighth studio album saw more than 38,000 sales and 55 million streams last week.

Folklore was followed on the chart by three summer streaming favorites: Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, which debuted at Number One in July, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die, which also topped the RS 200 in July, and the Hamilton soundtrack, which has been a regular presence on the upper reaches of the chart since Hamilton was made available to stream early last month.

Top Albums The week of August 21, 2020 1 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 87.4K Album Units 87.4K Album Sales 38.9K Song Sales 9.3K Song Streams 55M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs cardigan the 1 exile Top Songs cardigan the 1 exile Record Label Republic Republic 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 77.9K Album Units 77.9K Album Sales 2K Song Sales 9K Song Streams 98M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Top Songs For the Night Mood Swings The Woo Top Songs For the Night Mood Swings The Woo Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 3 Legends Never Die Juice Wrld Album Units 66.6K Album Units 66.6K Album Sales 2.4K Song Sales 7.9K Song Streams 89.4M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Smile Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Smile Record Label Interscope Interscope 4 Hamilton Various Artists Album Units 50.4K Album Units 50.4K Album Sales 4.9K Song Sales 6K Song Streams 56.5M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 210 Top Songs Alexander Hamilton Satisfied The Schuyler Sisters Top Songs Alexander Hamilton Satisfied The Schuyler Sisters Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 5 King's Disease Nas NEW! Album Units 43.8K Album Units 43.8K Album Sales 18.2K Song Sales 9.7K Song Streams 30.1M Record Label Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Spicy Replace Me King's Disease Top Songs Spicy Replace Me King's Disease Record Label

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The week’s biggest debut belonged to the veteran rapper Nas, who arrived at Number Five with King’s Disease, which amassed more 18,000 downloads and more than 30 million streams. King’s Disease was executive produced by Hit-Boy; it incorporates features from the singer Charlie Wilson and the rapper Big Sean, among others. “Spicy,” which includes verses from the New York rappers Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg, was the set’s most popular track.

King’s Disease was trailed by the Killers’ Imploding the Mirage, which debuted at Number Seven. The Killers didn’t earn many streams — less than seven million across ten tracks — but the group sold more than 28,000 albums opening week.

Three other new albums debuted in the Top 40: Tim McGraw’s Here on Earth (Number 14 with 23,400 album-equivalent units), blackbear’s Everything Means Nothing (Number 15 with 22,100 album-equivalent units), and Maluma’s Papi Juancho (Number 40 with 13,800 album-equivalent units). The rising rapper Mulatto, the singer Troye Sivan, and the veteran Lecrase also launched new releases onto the upper half of the RS 200.

