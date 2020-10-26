RS Charts: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Rebounds to Number One

Taylor Swift’s Folklore returned to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The star boosted her sales by selling autographed CDs online. The set, which Swift released with little warning near the end of July, has now spent eight non-consecutive weeks at Number One.

Folklore was trailed by three rap albums, all former Number Ones: Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage’s Savage Mode II, and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die. Like Folklore, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and Legends Never Die have been fixtures on the upper reaches of the RS 200 for months. Savage Mode II is a more recent addition to the chart — the album debuted at Number One earlier this month and spent two weeks in the top spot before ceding it to Pop Smoke.

After soaring to Number Three last week, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours dropped back to Number 33 on the latest albums chart. But two other albums from veteran rock groups debuted in the Top Ten. Wildflowers and all the Rest, a generously expanded reissue of Tom Petty’s 1994 solo album, arrived at Number Five, amassing nearly 30,000 sales and 5.7 million streams. The Eagles’ Live from the Forum MMXVIII, which captures the group’s performances over several days in 2018, was not far behind at Number Eight, racking up 18,700 sales.

Top Albums The week of October 16, 2020 1 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 76.5K Album Units 76.5K Album Sales 56.5K Song Sales 3.6K Song Streams 24.3M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 13 Top Songs the 1 cardigan exile Top Songs the 1 cardigan exile Record Label Republic Republic 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 63.4K Album Units 63.4K Album Sales 549 Song Sales 7.8K Song Streams 85M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 16 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 3 SAVAGE MODE II Metro Boomin, 21 Savage Album Units 46.4K Album Units 46.4K Album Sales 569 Song Sales 2.6K Song Streams 59M Record Label Slaughter Gang Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Mr. Right Now Runnin Glock in My Lap Top Songs Mr. Right Now Runnin Glock in My Lap Record Label Slaughter Gang Slaughter Gang 4 Legends Never Die Juice Wrld Album Units 44K Album Units 44K Album Sales 2K Song Sales 5.2K Song Streams 59.2M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 15 Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Smile Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Smile Record Label Interscope Interscope 5 Wildflowers & All the Rest Tom Petty, The Heartbreakers NEW! Album Units 42.3K Album Units 42.3K Album Sales 29.5K Song Sales 8.2K Song Streams 5.7M Record Label Warner Bros. Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs You Don't Know How It Feels Wildflowers You Wreck Me Top Songs You Don't Know How It Feels Wildflowers You Wreck Me Record Label Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The only other full-length to debut in the Top Ten was NCT’s NCT Resonance Pt. 1 – The 2nd Album. While the first part of the K-Pop group’s second studio album picked up just three million streams, it earned more than 38,000 sales. NCT’s release was the third K-Pop album in the Top 25: Blackpink’s The Album was at Number 13 in its fourth week on the chart, while a re-release of BTS’ 2014 release Skool Luv Affair debuted at Number 24.

Three other new albums performed well on the latest RS 200. Sturgill Simpson’s Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1, which offers a bluegrass spin on the country singer’s back-catalog, debuted at Number 18. T.I.’s The L.i.b.r.a., which incorporates guest features from Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and John Legend, arrived at Number 19. And Burden of Proof, the latest release from the Buffalo, New York rapper Benny the Butcher, debuted at Number 29.