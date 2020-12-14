RS Charts: Shawn Mendes’ ‘Wonder’ Debuts at Number One

Shawn Mendes’ Wonder debuted at Number One in a Christmas-crazed week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Mendes’ fourth full-length — and first since 2018 — wasn’t a huge streaming hit (41.7 million streams), but it earned more than 52,000 sales, allowing it to coast to Number One. Taylor Swift’s Folklore wasn’t far behind, taking second with 95,300 units.

Wonder was one of the few new sets to debut on the top half of the RS 200. Who cares about new music with Christmas around the corner? Holiday albums continued to own the chart.

Michael Buble’s Christmas was the biggest holiday album of the week, taking third on the RS 200 with more than 9,000 sales and over 56 million streams. Carrie Underwood’s My Gift was the Christmas runner-up, taking seventh on the chart with more than 26,000 sales and pulled in over 20 million streams.

Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas, the fifth most popular Christmas album on last week’s chart, leapfrogged Bing Crosby’s White Christmas and Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas on the latest ranking. Merry Christmas always benefits from having the juggernaut single “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has been the most popular song in the country for two straight weeks. Carey’s set picked up 43.4 million streams and 25,000 song downloads; “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was responsible for more than 26 million of those streams and 10,500 of those downloads.

Top Albums The week of December 4, 2020 1 Wonder Shawn Mendes NEW! Album Units 107K Album Units 107K Album Sales 52.5K Song Sales 11.6K Song Streams 41.7M Record Label Island Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Monster Wonder Teach Me How To Love Top Songs Monster Wonder Teach Me How To Love Record Label Island Island 2 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 95.3K Album Units 95.3K Album Sales 52.5K Song Sales 6.8K Song Streams 32M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 20 Top Songs exile the 1 cardigan Top Songs exile the 1 cardigan Record Label Republic Republic 3 Christmas Michael Bublé Album Units 57.7K Album Units 57.7K Album Sales 9.2K Song Sales 13.6K Song Streams 56.9M Record Label Reprise Records Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 57 Top Songs It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Holly Jolly Christmas Top Songs It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Holly Jolly Christmas Record Label Reprise Records Reprise Records 4 El Último Tour Del Mundo Bad Bunny Album Units 56.2K Album Units 56.2K Album Sales 1K Song Sales 3.4K Song Streams 69.5M Record Label Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Dakiti La Noche De Anoche TE MUDASTE Top Songs Dakiti La Noche De Anoche TE MUDASTE Record Label 5 positions Ariana Grande Album Units 54.1K Album Units 54.1K Album Sales 11.4K Song Sales 7.4K Song Streams 54M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Top Songs positions 34+35 pov Top Songs positions 34+35 pov Record Label Republic Republic

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

More Christmas albums are marching towards the Top Ten: Pentatonix’s The Best of Pentatonix Christmas, Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song, and Andy Williams’ The Andy Williams Christmas Album. The vocal group Pentatonix are now enjoying four separate Christmas sets in the Top 30, an impressive feat of holiday dominance. Dean Martin also has a pair of Christmas releases racking up streams.

Next week, expect Taylor Swift’s Evermore to debut at Number One. See the full RS 200 here.