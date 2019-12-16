RS Charts: Roddy Ricch’s ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’ Wins Tight Race for Number One

Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial won a tight race for Number One on this week’s Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Ricch’s 16-song set, which included contributions from Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, and Mustard, earned 101,500 album-equivalent units, enough to squeak by Camila Cabello’s Romance (98,800) and the Who’s Who (96,200).

Listeners sought out Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial almost exclusively on streaming services — while the album sold just 2,200 copies, it amassed more than 125 million streams. Fans of the Who exhibited almost exactly the opposite consumption pattern: The veteran English rock group sold more than 90,000 copies of Who but earned less than a million streams. Cabello landed somewhere in between these two poles, with 64,500 albums sold and 38.9 million streams. Both the Who and Cabello boosted their sales totals with help from merchandise or ticket bundles.

In a busy week in the Top Ten, Juice WRLD’s tragic death caused both his albums to jump up the chart — Goodbye & Good Riddance went all the way to Number Five (66,600 album-equivalent units), while Death Race for Love landed at Number Eight (51,200). Bad Vibes Forever, a new posthumous album from XXXTentacion, also debuted in the Top Ten thanks to 66.5 million streams.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Just outside of the Top Ten, Christmas music continued to dominate: Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas (Number 11), Pentatonix’s The Best of Pentatonix Christmas (Number 12), Michael Buble’s Christmas (Number 14), and Bing Crosby’s White Christmas (Number 18). In total, 12 of the Top 40 albums last week were Christmas-themed sets.