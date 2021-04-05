RS Charts: Rod Wave Scores First Number One on RS 200 With ‘SoulFly’

Rod Wave scored his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with SoulFly, easily brushing aside Justin Bieber’s Justice, which fell to Number Two. Unlike Justice, SoulFly — which follows last year’s Pray 4 Love — has few high-powered guest vocalists or big-name producers. But that hardly mattered: The 19-song set cruised to Number One behind 160 million streams.

SoulFly was one of five new albums to debut in the Top Ten, making it one of the busiest weeks on the RS 200 in recent memory. NF’s Clouds fell in behind Bieber at Number Three thanks to more than 51,000 sales and 33.1 million streams. Carrie Underwood’s My Savior, the country star’s first gospel set, landed at Number Four with 68,100 sales and 3.7 million streams. Dum and Dummer 2, a collaboration between the Memphis rappers Young Dolph and Key Glock, arrived at Number Nine (35.2 million streams), while AJR’s OK Orchestra debuted at Number 10 (23.2 million streams).

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Following the runaway success of his single “Mood” last year, 24kgoldn arrived at Number 21 with his debut album El Dorado (25.1 million streams). Tate McRae, another singer building on a breakout 2020 hit, picked up 11.7 million streams on her EP Too Young To Be Sad, debuting at Number 88. And Colombian star Karol G jumped to Number 30 with her sophomore album, KG0516 (20.3 million streams), which features collaborations with Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Wisin & Yandel.

Next week, expect new albums from Lil Tjay and Demi Lovato to debut high on the chart. See the full RS 200 here.