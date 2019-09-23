RS Charts: Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Easily Repeats at Number One

Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding enjoyed a second consecutive week atop the RS 200. After clearing half a million album-equivalent units during its debut week, Hollywood’s Bleeding added 193,000 more in the latest tracking week. While Malone sold over 22,000 copies, his second-week total was primarily driven by more than 209 million streams.

That streaming count lifted Malone past The Lumineers, whose album III — their first full-length since 2016 — arrived at Number Two. Album sales accounted for a hefty chunk of the Lumineers’ 90,000 units. Taylor Swift’s Lover took third place on the RS 200, earning 64,000 album-equivalent units.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The latest RS 200 also reflected increased demand for the music of Eddie Money and the Cars’ Ric Ocasek, who both died earlier this month. Money’s self-titled debut, originally released in 1977, jumped to Number 124 on the chart.

Sales of the Cars’ albums leapt by 2,300% on the day of Ocasek’s death, and the Lumineers were the only group able to sell more albums than the Cars on September 15th and 16th. As a result of this spike in demand, both the band’s self-titled album and a greatest hits collection leapt on to the RS 200 at Number 114 and Number 181, respectively.