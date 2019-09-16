RS Charts: Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Rolls to Number One

Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding took over Number One on the RS 200 this week, earning just north of 500,000 album-equivalent units. The star enjoyed a healthy mix of sales (more than 200,000) and streams (more than 350 million). Tool, whose Fear Inoculum held Number One last week by a solid margin, fell to Number Seven.

Two former Number One albums followed Malone in second and third place on the RS 200: Taylor Swift’s Lover, which earned over 100,000 album-equivalent units for the third consecutive week, and Young Thug’s So Much Fun. Two new albums also debuted in the Top Ten: K-12, Melanie Martinez’s first album since 2015, arrived at Number Five, while the country supergroup the Highwomen landed at Number Nine.

Outside of the Top Ten, it was a quiet week on the RS 200. Artemis, a new album from the violinist Lindsey Stirling, debuted at Number 29, thanks largely to more than 13,000 in sales. And Earthgang, the rap group signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records, launched Mirrorland to Number 41 on the strength of 11.8 million streams.