 RS Charts: Polo G Earns First Number One Album With 'Hall of Fame' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Go Spelunking in Mark E. Smith's Mind With This Collection of the Fall Ephemera
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Polo G Earns First Number One Album With ‘Hall of Fame’

Migos, Twice, Maroon 5, and comedian Bo Burnham all debuted in the Top Ten as well

By
Elias Leight

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
polo g

Daniel Prakopcyk*

After earning a Number One single earlier this year with “Rapstar,” 22-year-old rapper Polo G also landed his first Number One album with Hall of Fame. The 20-song set, which incorporates contributions from veterans (Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne), young streaming stars (Rod Wave, Kid Laroi), and several MCs from Polo G’s hometown of Chicago (Lil Durk, G Herbo), netted 160.1 million streams, 17,600 sales, and 10,100 song downloads. 

As Polo G settled in at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, Migos landed behind him at Number Two with Culture III, their first new full-length in more than three years. The trio earned more sales (23,100) and downloads (19,100) than Polo G, but Culture III‘s streaming total, 127.1 million, fell well short of Hall of Fame‘s. 

Related Stories

Bo Burnham Announces Album for 'Inside' Comedy Special
How ‘In the Heights’ Casting Focused a Wider Problem of Afro-Latino Representation

Related Stories

bob dylan best covers
The 80 Greatest Dylan Covers of All Time
How Guns N' Roses Formed

Migos barely squeezed by Olivia Rodrigo, whose Sour album is still going strong weeks after scoring the biggest debut of 2021. Rodrigo outstreamed the hip-hop trio, pulling in 136.4 million streams, and Sour earned more downloads (23,000) than Culture III. Migos had the edge in album sales, which ultimately pushed them to Number Two. 

A week after debuting at Number One, Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s joint album The Voice of The Heroes fell to Number Four. It earned 86.7 million streams in its second week on the RS 200. 

Top Albums

The week of June 11, 2021
1

Hall of Fame

Polo G
NEW!
Album Units 138.7K
2

Culture III

Migos
NEW!
Album Units 127.3K
3

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo
Album Units 122.4K
4

The Voice of the Heroes

Lil Durk, Lil Baby
Album Units 68.3K
5

Dangerous: The Double Album

Morgan Wallen
Album Units 46K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Three other new albums debuted in the Top Ten during a busy week on the RS 200. Taste of Love, a new EP from the South Korean group Twice, arrived at Number Six almost entirely on the strength of 42,300 sales. (In comparison, the six songs on Taste of Love pulled in just 4.2 million streams collectively.) Maroon 5’s Jordi, named in honor of the group’s late manager, landed behind Taste of Love at Number Seven with 14,000 sales and 18,100 downloads. The album featured Megan Thee Stallion, Stevie Nicks, and H.E.R., among others.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the veteran pop group was almost beaten on the RS 200 by comedian Bo Burnham: Inside, the soundtrack to his popular new Netflix special, debuted at Number Eight. The album, which includes goofily affecting tracks like “Welcome to the Internet” (Lyrics: “Welcome to the internet, come and take a seat/Would you like to see the news or any famous women’s feet?”) and “Look Who’s Inside Again” (“Trying to be funny and stuck in a room/There isn’t much more to say about it”), easily out-streamed Maroon 5, amassing 42.7 million streams even without star guest vocalists. 

Burnham’s wasn’t the only soundtrack to debut this week — the music for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights also found passionate fans, arriving at Number 24 with 8,700 sales and 11.2 million streams. 

See the full RS 200 here.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.