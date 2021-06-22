RS Charts: Polo G Earns First Number One Album With ‘Hall of Fame’

After earning a Number One single earlier this year with “Rapstar,” 22-year-old rapper Polo G also landed his first Number One album with Hall of Fame. The 20-song set, which incorporates contributions from veterans (Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne), young streaming stars (Rod Wave, Kid Laroi), and several MCs from Polo G’s hometown of Chicago (Lil Durk, G Herbo), netted 160.1 million streams, 17,600 sales, and 10,100 song downloads.

As Polo G settled in at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, Migos landed behind him at Number Two with Culture III, their first new full-length in more than three years. The trio earned more sales (23,100) and downloads (19,100) than Polo G, but Culture III‘s streaming total, 127.1 million, fell well short of Hall of Fame‘s.

Migos barely squeezed by Olivia Rodrigo, whose Sour album is still going strong weeks after scoring the biggest debut of 2021. Rodrigo outstreamed the hip-hop trio, pulling in 136.4 million streams, and Sour earned more downloads (23,000) than Culture III. Migos had the edge in album sales, which ultimately pushed them to Number Two.

A week after debuting at Number One, Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s joint album The Voice of The Heroes fell to Number Four. It earned 86.7 million streams in its second week on the RS 200.

Top Albums The week of June 11, 2021 1 Hall of Fame Polo G NEW! Album Units 138.7K Album Units 138.7K Album Sales 17.6K Song Sales 10.1K Song Streams 160.1M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs RAPSTAR No Return Gang Gang Top Songs RAPSTAR No Return Gang Gang Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Culture III Migos NEW! Album Units 127.3K Album Units 127.3K Album Sales 23.1K Song Sales 19.1K Song Streams 127.1M Record Label Republic Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Having Our Way Avalanche Straightenin Top Songs Having Our Way Avalanche Straightenin Record Label Republic Republic 3 Sour Olivia Rodrigo Album Units 122.4K Album Units 122.4K Album Sales 13K Song Sales 23K Song Streams 136.4M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Top Songs good 4 u deja vu traitor Top Songs good 4 u deja vu traitor Record Label Interscope Interscope 4 The Voice of the Heroes Lil Durk, Lil Baby Album Units 68.3K Album Units 68.3K Album Sales 520 Song Sales 2.4K Song Streams 86.7M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Hats Off 2040 How It Feels Top Songs Hats Off 2040 How It Feels Record Label Republic Republic 5 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 46K Album Units 46K Album Sales 1.5K Song Sales 7.2K Song Streams 55.1M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 23 Top Songs Wasted on You More Than My Hometown Sand in My Boots Top Songs Wasted on You More Than My Hometown Sand in My Boots Record Label Republic Republic

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Three other new albums debuted in the Top Ten during a busy week on the RS 200. Taste of Love, a new EP from the South Korean group Twice, arrived at Number Six almost entirely on the strength of 42,300 sales. (In comparison, the six songs on Taste of Love pulled in just 4.2 million streams collectively.) Maroon 5’s Jordi, named in honor of the group’s late manager, landed behind Taste of Love at Number Seven with 14,000 sales and 18,100 downloads. The album featured Megan Thee Stallion, Stevie Nicks, and H.E.R., among others.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the veteran pop group was almost beaten on the RS 200 by comedian Bo Burnham: Inside, the soundtrack to his popular new Netflix special, debuted at Number Eight. The album, which includes goofily affecting tracks like “Welcome to the Internet” (Lyrics: “Welcome to the internet, come and take a seat/Would you like to see the news or any famous women’s feet?”) and “Look Who’s Inside Again” (“Trying to be funny and stuck in a room/There isn’t much more to say about it”), easily out-streamed Maroon 5, amassing 42.7 million streams even without star guest vocalists.

Burnham’s wasn’t the only soundtrack to debut this week — the music for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights also found passionate fans, arriving at Number 24 with 8,700 sales and 11.2 million streams.

