RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Returns to Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour returned to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 101 million streams. The 11-song set has now led the ranking on three different weeks — only one other album, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous, has matched that feat in 2021.

After launching at Number One the previous week, Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost fell to Number Three, picking up 55.4 million streams and narrowly squeezing past Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s The Voice of the Heroes (Number Four, 57.1 million streams). Doja Cat’s Planet Her stayed steady at Number Two, amassing 81.5 million streams in its second week on the RS 200.

Top Albums The week of July 2, 2021 1 Sour Olivia Rodrigo Album Units 86.7K Album Units 86.7K Album Sales 7.1K Song Sales 19.5K Song Streams 101M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Top Songs good 4 u deja vu traitor Top Songs good 4 u deja vu traitor Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Planet Her Doja Cat Album Units 67.2K Album Units 67.2K Album Sales 1K Song Sales 12.1K Song Streams 81.5M Record Label RCA Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Kiss Me More You Right Ain't Shit Top Songs Kiss Me More You Right Ain't Shit Record Label RCA RCA 3 Call Me If You Get Lost Tyler, the Creator Album Units 44.5K Album Units 44.5K Album Sales 797 Song Sales 1.8K Song Streams 55.4M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs WUSYANAME JUGGERNAUT LEMONHEAD Top Songs WUSYANAME JUGGERNAUT LEMONHEAD Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 4 The Voice of the Heroes Lil Durk, Lil Baby Album Units 44.4K Album Units 44.4K Album Sales 226 Song Sales 1.6K Song Streams 57.1M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs Hats Off How It Feels 2040 Top Songs Hats Off How It Feels 2040 Record Label Republic Republic 5 25 G Herbo NEW! Album Units 43.9K Album Units 43.9K Album Sales 1.6K Song Sales 2.6K Song Streams 53.7M Record Label Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Cry No More T.O.P. I Don’t Wanna Die Top Songs Cry No More T.O.P. I Don’t Wanna Die Record Label

Chicago rapper G Herbo enjoyed the biggest debut of the week with 25. The 19-song set, which includes features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, and Gunna, earned 53.7 million streams.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Much of the rest of the Top Ten belonged to former Number One albums like Wallen’s Dangerous and Polo G’s Hall of Fame. One exception was Inside, which contains the amusing songs from Bo Burnham’s comedy special for Netflix. The album has become an unexpected hit, debuting at Number Eight. A month later, it remains in the Top Ten; Inside amassed 33.9 million streams during the latest tracking week.

Rauw Alejandro’s eclectic Vice Versa, led by the pop hit “Todo De Ti,” dipped slightly to Number 26 on the RS 200, picking up 19.7 million streams. At the same time, Walker Hayes’ EP Country Stuff moved up to Number 52 driven by the success of his single “Fancy Like.” The six-song set amassed 11 million streams; roughly ten million of those came from “Fancy Like.”

Country Stuff wasn’t the only project to rise on the chart thanks to a major hit. As “Beggin'” climbs up the RS 100, the Italian band Måneskin’s 2017 album Chosen reaches a new peak on the RS 200 at Number 107. And Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream also reached a new peak of Number 126 on the RS 200, thanks in part to streams for the single “Firework,” which were up by more than 70% last week.

In addition, the TikTok-star-turned-rocker Jxdn arrived on the RS 200 with Tell Me About Tomorrow, which pulled in 10.4 million streams. Travis Barker assisted with the album’s writing and production.

