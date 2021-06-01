RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Tops RS 200 With Biggest Debut of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo scored the biggest debut of the year on the RS 200 with her debut album Sour. The concise, 11-song set earned 302,100 album-equivalent units, surpassing the first-week total for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) by over 10,000 units.

Sour was a resounding streaming success, picking up nearly 280 million streams on its way to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. This is impressive for a slim collection of just 11 tracks — Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain contained 22 songs, for example, but did less than half as many streams as Sour during its opening week, and the same goes for Young Thug’s 23-track label compilation Slime Language 2, even though both albums also debuted at Number One. In addition, Rodrigo earned close to 70,000 sales — easily out-doing any other albums — and more than 41,000 song downloads.

Sour‘s explosion pushed Cole’s The Off-Season to Number Two; the album amassed 110 million streams in its second week on the chart. Cole was followed by Twenty One Pilots, who landed at Number Three with Scaled and Icy, their first new set since 2018’s Trench. Twenty One Pilots’ total was driven by sales — more than 45,000 — rather than streams (30.1 million).

One other new album arrived in the Top Ten: Free Dem Boyz, the latest release from 42 Dugg. The rising rapper, known for his collaborations with Lil Baby and Yo Gotti, picked up close to 35 million streams spread across the 19 songs on Free Dem Boyz. The leading track was “4 Da Gang,” a track built around a crunchy sample of Scorpions’ Eighties rock hit “No One Like You.”

Top Albums The week of May 21, 2021 1 Sour Olivia Rodrigo NEW! Album Units 302.1K Album Units 302.1K Album Sales 69.9K Song Sales 41.5K Song Streams 279.3M Record Label Interscope Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs good 4 u deja vu traitor Top Songs good 4 u deja vu traitor Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 The Off-Season J. Cole Album Units 90.9K Album Units 90.9K Album Sales 3.1K Song Sales 4.2K Song Streams 110M Record Label Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs m y . l i f e p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l a m a r i Top Songs m y . l i f e p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l a m a r i Record Label 3 Scaled and Icy twenty one pilots NEW! Album Units 70.7K Album Units 70.7K Album Sales 45.9K Song Sales 6.3K Song Streams 30.1M Record Label Fueled By Ramen Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Shy Away SATURDAY Choker Top Songs Shy Away SATURDAY Choker Record Label Fueled By Ramen Fueled By Ramen 4 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 51.6K Album Units 51.6K Album Sales 2K Song Sales 9K Song Streams 61.2M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 20 Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots More Than My Hometown Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots More Than My Hometown Record Label Republic Republic 5 A Gangsta's Pain MoneyBagg Yo Album Units 47.1K Album Units 47.1K Album Sales 219 Song Sales 3K Song Streams 59.4M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs Wockesha Time Today Shottas (Lala) Top Songs Wockesha Time Today Shottas (Lala) Record Label Interscope Interscope

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Two veterans hovered not far outside the Top Ten. P!nk hit Number 12 with All I Know So Far: Setlist, a live album that finds the singer running through her catalog of hits. Consumption of All I Know So Far was driven by sales (more than 19,000) and song downloads (north of 20,000). The album also pulled in 6.6 million streams.

Country star Blake Shelton lingered a few spots lower on the chart, coming in at Number 24 with Body Language. Shelton’s total was spread relatively evenly across different modes of listening: 10,700 album sales, 12,100 song downloads, and 10.3 million streams.

In addition, YG and Mozzy landed at Number 84 with Kommunity Service. The full-length collaboration between two West Coast stalwarts earned close to 10 million streams.

See the full RS 200 here.