RS Charts: NF’s ‘The Search’ Debuts at Number One on Top 200

NF’s sophomore album The Search debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The album sold more than 88,000 copies — thanks to a variety of bundling deals that paired the release with merchandise — and amassed over 56 million streams. That was enough to push The Search past Chance the Rapper’s The Big Day, which arrived at Number Two on the strength of 99.5 million streams.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

In addition to The Search and The Big Day, three other albums debuted in the Top Ten this week. Dum and Dummer, a new release from the Memphis rappers Young Dolph and Key Glock, clocked in at Number Six behind 42.7 million streams. YBN Cordae, a young rapper signed to Atlantic, debuted at Number Nine with The Lost Boy thanks to 31.9 million streams. The only non-rap album to arrive in the Top Ten was Fever Dream by the Icelandic group Of Monsters and Men.

Drake is expected to debut on the top of the RS 200 with Care Package next week, barring any surprise releases. The album collects previously released one-offs and loosies from earlier in the decade which were not officially available on streaming services until now. With just two days of consumption data available, “Dreams Money Can Buy,” “The Motion,” “How Bout Now,” and “Trust Issues” have all earned more than 4 million audio streams a piece.