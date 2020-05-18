 RS Charts: Nav Takes Number One With 'Good Intentions' - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Nav Takes Number One With ‘Good Intentions’

Kehlani, Lil Durk, and Bad Bunny also debuted in Top Ten

Nav

Nav released 'Good Intentions' and then put out a deluxe version three days later.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Nav’s Good Intentions swept to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The rapper released both the 18-track album and a 14-track deluxe edition three days later; all together, those 32 tracks amassed 75.3 million streams. Nav also relied on merch-album bundles to drive more than 75,000 album sales. 

Kehlani’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t trailed Good Intentions in the Number Two spot, earning more than 80,000 album-equivalent units. The R&B singer’s total was powered by over 65 million streams. Two former Number One albums, Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes and Lil Baby’s My Turn, fell to Numbers Three and Four, respectively. While both releases still out-streamed It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, Kehlani was able to scoot past the rappers on the strength of her song sales (nearly 11,000) and album sales (6,600).

Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 debuted at Number Five with 62.2 million streams. Not far behind him was Bad Bunny’s Las Que No Iban A Salir, which earned 38.1 million streams. The surprise album came out on Sunday at noon, meaning that only four-and-a-half days’ worth of consumption counted towards the latest chart. 

Top Albums

The week of May 8, 2020
1

Good Intentions

Nav
NEW!
Album Units 151.2K
2

It Was Good Until It Wasn't

Kehlani
NEW!
Album Units 81.1K
3

Dark Lane Demo Tapes

Drake
Album Units 77.4K
4

My Turn

Lil Baby
Album Units 72.6K
5

Just Cause Y'all Waited 2

Lil Durk
NEW!
Album Units 54.8K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Two other new albums debuted in the Top 40, making this a relatively busy week for new music on the RS 200 by pandemic standards. Hayley Williams, known for her work as the lead singer of Paramore, arrived at Number 18 with a solo project, Petals for Armor. Rising rapper Lil Tjay streamed his way to Number 31 with State of Emergency.

Further down the chart, 6ix9ine’s 2018 album Dummy Boy shot up to Number 78. The rapper, who was released from jail in April, put out a new single titled “Gooba” earlier this month; it appears to be driving renewed interest in his back-catalog as well.

Bad Bunny, Drake, Hayley Williams, Kehlani, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, Nav, Tekashi 6ix9ine

