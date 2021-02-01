RS Charts: Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Enjoys Third Week at Number One

Another week, another easy win for Morgan Wallen: The country singer’s Dangerous: The Double Album once again took the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 139 million streams. The 30-song set — plus three bonus cuts for the hardcore fans — has been there for three consecutive weeks, and it has not yet faced a serious challenger. The second most popular album of the week, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, was still a country mile behind Dangerous, with 57.1 million streams.
The rest of the Top Ten reflected the dearth of major recent releases: Nearly every album aside from Wallen’s came out during the first nine months of last year. Lil Durk’s The Voice, which was originally released on Christmas Eve, was one exception at Number Five (43.1 million streams). (Lil Durk just released a deluxe version of The Voice on Friday.) Other than that, 2020 favorites like Taylor Swift’s Folklore, the Weeknd’s After Hours, and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die continued to rule the top of the chart.
Top Albums
Dangerous: The Double Album
Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
folklore
After Hours
The Voice
The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Ozuna and Anuel AA’s surprise joint album Los Dioses enjoyed the week’s biggest debut at Number 15. Led by the title track and “Antes,” the 12-song set picked up 26.3 million streams. Lil Skies’ Unbothered arrived at Number 49 (15.3 million streams), and BRS Kash’s Kash Only landed at Number 102 (10.1 million).
See the full chart here.