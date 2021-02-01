RS Charts: Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Enjoys Third Week at Number One

Another week, another easy win for Morgan Wallen: The country singer’s Dangerous: The Double Album once again took the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 139 million streams. The 30-song set — plus three bonus cuts for the hardcore fans — has been there for three consecutive weeks, and it has not yet faced a serious challenger. The second most popular album of the week, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, was still a country mile behind Dangerous, with 57.1 million streams.

The rest of the Top Ten reflected the dearth of major recent releases: Nearly every album aside from Wallen’s came out during the first nine months of last year. Lil Durk’s The Voice, which was originally released on Christmas Eve, was one exception at Number Five (43.1 million streams). (Lil Durk just released a deluxe version of The Voice on Friday.) Other than that, 2020 favorites like Taylor Swift’s Folklore, the Weeknd’s After Hours, and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die continued to rule the top of the chart.

Top Albums The week of January 29, 2021 1 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 127.6K Album Units 127.6K Album Sales 10.8K Song Sales 33.2K Song Streams 139M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots 7 Summers Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots 7 Summers Record Label Republic 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 42.9K Album Units 42.9K Album Sales 414 Song Sales 5.3K Song Streams 57.1M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 30 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Republic 3 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 40K Album Units 40K Album Sales 10.9K Song Sales 2.2K Song Streams 20.2M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 27 Top Songs exile cardigan the 1 Top Songs exile cardigan the 1 Record Label Republic 4 After Hours The Weeknd Album Units 34K Album Units 34K Album Sales 3.3K Song Sales 19.5K Song Streams 34.5M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 49 Top Songs Blinding Lights Save Your Tears In Your Eyes Top Songs Blinding Lights Save Your Tears In Your Eyes Record Label Republic 5 The Voice Lil Durk Album Units 32.7K Album Units 32.7K Album Sales 140 Song Sales 1K Song Streams 43.1M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 6 Top Songs Still Trappin' Backdoor 3 Headed Goat Top Songs Still Trappin' Backdoor 3 Headed Goat Record Label Interscope

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Ozuna and Anuel AA’s surprise joint album Los Dioses enjoyed the week’s biggest debut at Number 15. Led by the title track and “Antes,” the 12-song set picked up 26.3 million streams. Lil Skies’ Unbothered arrived at Number 49 (15.3 million streams), and BRS Kash’s Kash Only landed at Number 102 (10.1 million).

See the full chart here.