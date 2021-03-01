RS Charts: Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Continues at Number One

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album spent a seventh week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, extending the record for the most consecutive weeks at Number One for a country album. The singer sold 5,600 copies of his 30-song set and earned 96.5 million streams. His reign at Number One has not faced a serious challenge all year. Even after a video emerged of Wallen using a racial slur, causing some sectors of the music industry to withdraw support for the singer, Dangerous continues to dominate the RS 200.

The only other recent releases to hold strong in the Top Ten were Lil Durk’s The Voice — which originally dropped Christmas Eve, and then received the deluxe treatment in January — and Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season, at Numbers Four and Six, respectively. BTS’s BE leaps to Number Seven after the release of BE: Essential Edition.

Kevin Gates’ Only the Generals Part II notched the week’s biggest debut, landing at Number 20 with 22.6 million streams. CJ, the rapper behind the viral single “Whoopty,” landed at Number 57 with Loyalty Over Royalty, which picked up 14.7 million streams.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Top Albums The week of February 19, 2021 1 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 84.4K Album Units 84.4K Album Sales 5.6K Song Sales 14.4K Song Streams 96.5M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Somebody's Problem Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Somebody's Problem Record Label Republic Republic 2 positions Ariana Grande Album Units 47.5K Album Units 47.5K Album Sales 2.3K Song Sales 17.6K Song Streams 55.2M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 18 Top Songs 34+35 test drive positions Top Songs 34+35 test drive positions Record Label Republic Republic 3 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 41.7K Album Units 41.7K Album Sales 428 Song Sales 4.9K Song Streams 55.1M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 34 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Republic Republic 4 The Voice Lil Durk Album Units 39.7K Album Units 39.7K Album Sales 71 Song Sales 1.2K Song Streams 53.2M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 10 Top Songs Finesse out the Gang Way Still Trappin' 3 Headed Goat Top Songs Finesse out the Gang Way Still Trappin' 3 Headed Goat Record Label Interscope Interscope 5 After Hours The Weeknd Album Units 36.9K Album Units 36.9K Album Sales 2.9K Song Sales 15.8K Song Streams 40.3M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 53 Top Songs Save Your Tears Blinding Lights The Hills Top Songs Save Your Tears Blinding Lights The Hills Record Label Republic Republic

As Kali Uchis’ single “Telepatía” stormed the Top 100 Songs chart, its parent album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) climbed the RS 200, jumping to Number 80 with 12.3 million streams. And in the wake of Daft Punk’s announcement that the duo was breaking up, their 2001 classic Discovery leapt to Number 170 on the chart, while Random Access Memories debuted at Number 196. Streams of Daft Punk’s music jumped closed to 500% after the announcement.

See the full RS 200 here.