RS Charts: Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Number One for Eighth Week

The chart dominance of Morgan Wallen continued this week as Dangerous: The Double Album coasted to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Wallen’s set has now been in the top spot for two consecutive months. The backlash over a video of the singer using a racial slur has done little to shake his hold on Number One. Wallen sold more than 7,000 albums and earned nearly 90 million streams.

Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season remains a breakout success story — after debuting at Number Three last month, the album has stayed in the Top Ten, clocking in at Number Five this week (44.7 million streams). Lil Durk’s The Voice has also shown durability, repeatedly appearing high on the chart in the last two months (Number Four, 50.2 million streams). The Kid Laroi’s F*ck Love, originally released in July 2020 but rejuvenated with a deluxe edition in November, hovered just outside the Top Ten, earning 32.3 million streams.

The week’s biggest debuts belong to Julien Baker’s Little Oblivions (Number 20), Willie Nelson’s That’s Life (Number 25) and Alice Cooper’s Detroit Stories (Number 30). Madison Beer’s debut studio album Life Support enters at Number 58, and Architects’ For Those That Wish to Exist arrives at Number 94.

Top Albums The week of February 26, 2021 1 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 80.2K Album Units 80.2K Album Sales 7.1K Song Sales 12.6K Song Streams 89.6M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Somebody's Problem Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Somebody's Problem Record Label Republic Republic 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 40.9K Album Units 40.9K Album Sales 398 Song Sales 5K Song Streams 54.1M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 35 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Republic Republic 3 After Hours The Weeknd Album Units 40.4K Album Units 40.4K Album Sales 1.9K Song Sales 14.7K Song Streams 46.4M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 54 Top Songs Save Your Tears Blinding Lights In Your Eyes Top Songs Save Your Tears Blinding Lights In Your Eyes Record Label Republic Republic 4 The Voice Lil Durk Album Units 37.4K Album Units 37.4K Album Sales 76 Song Sales 1.1K Song Streams 50.2M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 11 Top Songs Finesse out the Gang Way Still Trappin' 3 Headed Goat Top Songs Finesse out the Gang Way Still Trappin' 3 Headed Goat Record Label Interscope Interscope 5 Shiesty Season Pooh Shiesty Album Units 33.2K Album Units 33.2K Album Sales 140 Song Sales 1.6K Song Streams 44.7M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs Back In Blood Neighbors Box Of Churches Top Songs Back In Blood Neighbors Box Of Churches Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

