RS Charts: Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Number One for Eighth Week

Country singer continues to reign during quiet week on the albums chart

Elias Leight

Morgan Wallen holds onto the Number One spot on the Artists 500 amid controversy.

Morgan Wallen

John Shearer*

The chart dominance of Morgan Wallen continued this week as Dangerous: The Double Album coasted to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Wallen’s set has now been in the top spot for two consecutive months. The backlash over a video of the singer using a racial slur has done little to shake his hold on Number One. Wallen sold more than 7,000 albums and earned nearly 90 million streams.

Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season remains a breakout success story — after debuting at Number Three last month, the album has stayed in the Top Ten, clocking in at Number Five this week (44.7 million streams). Lil Durk’s The Voice has also shown durability, repeatedly appearing high on the chart in the last two months (Number Four, 50.2 million streams). The Kid Laroi’s F*ck Love, originally released in July 2020 but rejuvenated with a deluxe edition in November, hovered just outside the Top Ten, earning 32.3 million streams. 

The week’s biggest debuts belong to Julien Baker’s Little Oblivions (Number 20), Willie Nelson’s That’s Life (Number 25) and Alice Cooper’s Detroit Stories (Number 30). Madison Beer’s debut studio album Life Support enters at Number 58, and Architects’ For Those That Wish to Exist arrives at Number 94. 

Top Albums

The week of February 26, 2021
1

Dangerous: The Double Album

Morgan Wallen
Album Units 80.2K
2

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Pop Smoke
Album Units 40.9K
3

After Hours

The Weeknd
Album Units 40.4K
4

The Voice

Lil Durk
Album Units 37.4K
5

Shiesty Season

Pooh Shiesty
Album Units 33.2K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

See the full RS 200 here.

