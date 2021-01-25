RS Charts: Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Repeats at Number One

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album spent a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. With more than 42,000 song downloads and over 160 million streams, the country star’s set dwarfed the competition — by way of comparison, the Number Two album, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, pulled down 58.8 million streams. Wallen’s repeat at Number One marked the first time in the history of the RS 200 that a country album has led the ranking two weeks in a row.

Other than Dangerous, new albums have failed to make much of an impact on the RS 200 in the first weeks of the new year. The pop group Why Don’t We debuted at Number 33 with The Good Times and the Bad Ones, which earned 8,000 sales and 9.8 million streams. The rapper Fredo Bang’s In the Name of Gee (Still Most Hated) — a deluxe complement to September’s In the Name of Gee — arrived at Number 36 with 13 million streams. Zayn’s Nobody Is Listening debuted at Number 42, while Ashnikko’s Demidevil clocked in at Number 93.

Top Albums The week of January 15, 2021 1 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 154.7K Album Units 154.7K Album Sales 18.1K Song Sales 42.4K Song Streams 160.4M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Wasted on You 7 Summers Somebody's Problem Top Songs Wasted on You 7 Summers Somebody's Problem Record Label Republic 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 45K Album Units 45K Album Sales 855 Song Sales 6.3K Song Streams 58.8M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 29 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Republic 3 positions Ariana Grande Album Units 38.1K Album Units 38.1K Album Sales 1.6K Song Sales 10K Song Streams 46.2M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 13 Top Songs 34+35 positions pov Top Songs 34+35 positions pov Record Label Republic 4 evermore Taylor Swift Album Units 37.2K Album Units 37.2K Album Sales 7.9K Song Sales 6.5K Song Streams 35.3M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs willow champagne problems no body, no crime Top Songs willow champagne problems no body, no crime Record Label Republic 5 The Voice Lil Durk Album Units 34.7K Album Units 34.7K Album Sales 104 Song Sales 1.2K Song Streams 45.9M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs Still Trappin' Backdoor 3 Headed Goat Top Songs Still Trappin' Backdoor 3 Headed Goat Record Label Interscope

The Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Without many new challengers, Wallen’s Dangerous is likely to enjoy the view from Number One again on next week’s chart. Los Dioses, the surprise collaboration album from Ozuna and Anuel AA, should also debut on the chart’s upper reaches.

See the full RS 200 here.