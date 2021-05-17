RS Charts: Moneybagg Yo’s ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ Rebounds to Number One

Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The 22-song set, which features contributions from Pharrell Williams, Future, and Jhene Aiko, among others, debuted at Number One two weeks ago. After being knocked out of the top spot by DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled last week, Moneybagg Yo rebounded on the latest chart, earning 74.6 million streams. Meanwhile, Khaled Khaled fell to Number Three, earning 50.5 million streams but falling behind Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous (58.3 million streams).

Top Albums The week of May 7, 2021 1 A Gangsta's Pain MoneyBagg Yo Album Units 59.3K Album Units 59.3K Album Sales 378 Song Sales 3.4K Song Streams 74.6M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Wockesha Time Today Shottas (Lala) Top Songs Wockesha Time Today Shottas (Lala) Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 48.2K Album Units 48.2K Album Sales 1.4K Song Sales 6K Song Streams 58.3M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 18 Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Cover Me Up Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Cover Me Up Record Label Republic Republic 3 Khaled Khaled DJ Khaled Album Units 43K Album Units 43K Album Sales 3.9K Song Sales 9.1K Song Streams 50.5M Record Label Epic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Every Chance I Get I DID IT LET IT GO Top Songs Every Chance I Get I DID IT LET IT GO Record Label Epic Records Epic Records 4 Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa Album Units 39.1K Album Units 39.1K Album Sales 2.6K Song Sales 37.3K Song Streams 40.2M Record Label Warner Bros. Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart 59 Top Songs Levitating We're Good Don't Start Now Top Songs Levitating We're Good Don't Start Now Record Label Warner Bros. Warner Bros. 5 Justice Justin Bieber Album Units 34.6K Album Units 34.6K Album Sales 1.2K Song Sales 11.4K Song Streams 40.8M Record Label Def Jam Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Top Songs Peaches Hold On Anyone Top Songs Peaches Hold On Anyone Record Label Def Jam Def Jam

Rapper Tee Grizzley owned the week’s biggest debut: His new album Built for Whatever amassed 26.5 million streams, landing at Number 14. Otherwise, the top of the chart was populated by familiar streaming giants. Some of these were artists with relatively recent Number One albums — Young Thug, Rod Wave — but others like Lil Baby and Luke Combs are still enjoying success with albums from last year.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Two albums landed in the top 50 mostly on the strength of sales: Weezer’s Van Weezer, the long-running rock group’s fourth album in less than three years, at Number 22 and Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram’s The Marfa Tapes, a charmingly ramshackle collaboration, at Number 43.

On the other side of the consumption spectrum, the rising North Carolina rapper Toosii landed inside the Top 40 with Thank You for Believing, which earned 19 million streams. And another young rapper, Quando Rondo, debuted at Number 97 with Still Taking Risks thanks to 11.9 million streams.

Next week, expect J. Cole’s new album The Off-Season to have a major debut at Number One. See the full RS 200 here.