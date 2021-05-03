RS Charts: Moneybagg Yo Earns First Number One Album With ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo earned his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with A Gangsta’s Pain, which features guest verses from Pharrell Williams, Future, Jhene Aiko, and Polo G, among others. The 22-song set picked up more than 126 million streams, dethroning a similarly sprawling Slime Language 2 Compilation from Young Thug, Gunna, and the Young Stoner Life label. Slime Language 2 fell to Number Three in its second week on the chart, earning close to 75 million streams.
The week’s other major debut belonged to Eric Church, who landed at Number Two with Soul. Soul is the final installment of a trilogy: The country star released Heart, which debuted at Number Two on last week’s chart, and followed that with &, which was initially made available as a vinyl for members of Church’s fan club, a few days later. Soul earned close to 40,000 sales and 13.1 million streams.
The electronic producer Porter Robinson narrowly missed the Top Ten, arriving at Number 11 with Nurture. Nurture marks Robinson’s return to music after a lengthy hiatus. Initially, he found the pressure of trying to create a follow-up to his 2014 debut to be nearly overwhelming. “It was pretty unhealthy,” he said recently. “I became really depressed and anxious.” He finally fought his way to Nurture, which earned nearly 12,000 sales in addition to eight million streams.
The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Puerto Rican singer-rapper Myke Towers debuted in the Top 40 with Lyke Mike, a trap-heavy set that picked up 19 million streams. One of the most popular tracks, “Pin Pin,” has earned fans thanks to its jubilant salsa sample. Towers narrowly beat out Lil Yachty, whose album Michigan Boy Boat amassed 18 million streams, debuting at Number 38.
Next week, expect DJ Khaled’s star-studded Khaled Khaled — which features some two dozen guest vocalists, including Cardi B, Jay-Z, Drake, and Post Malone — to debut at Number One.
