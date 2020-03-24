RS Charts: Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Repeats at Number One

Lil Uzi Vert enjoyed his second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart thanks to Eternal Atake. The album’s performance was boosted by the release of an expanded version titled Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – Luv vs. the World 2 that added 14 new songs to the original album. Lil Uzi Vert’s new release amassed more than 300 million streams, which translated to over 246,000 album-equivalent units. That’s more than three times as many units as the runner-up album, Lil Baby’s My Turn.

My Turn debuted at Number One two weeks ago; in its third week, it picked up 82.4 million streams. Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG fell from Number Two to Number Three this week, but still earned 77 million more streams. Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo fell from Number Two to Number Five in its second week on the RS 200, amassing 59 million streams.

Aiko earned far more streams than the Number Four entry, Niall Horan’s new release Heartbreak Weather. Though the latest album from the former One Direction member didn’t move the streaming masses, it benefitted from bundles that linked album downloads with merchandise or tickets to an upcoming tour. This strategy helped Horan sell more than 40,000 albums, powering Heartbreak Weather past Chilombo to Number Four.

Other notable debuts this week came from Don Toliver, who is signed to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label, and Jay Electronica, who released his long-promised debut album 13 years after his first mixtape. Toliver picked up nearly 50 million streams on Heaven or Hell, arriving at Number Seven, while Electronica’s A Written Testimony came in at Number 12 (20.4 million streams).

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Next week, the RS 200 will reflect popular new releases from the Weeknd and Childish Gambino.