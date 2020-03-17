Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Rules Albums Chart With Massive Streaming Week

Three new albums debuted high on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The leader, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake, earned over 350 million streams, giving the rapper a bigger first-week total than Justin Bieber. The album, Uzi’s first since 2017, achieved this impressive feat without the benefit of star-studded features — the only credited vocalist other than Uzi is Syd.

Jhene Aiko also racked up a sizable stream count on her new album Chilombo, which earned nearly 150,000 album equivalent units, good for a Number Two debut. The 20-track set includes rapping from Big Sean, Future, and Miguel, along with sung verses from Miguel, H.E.R., Ty Dolla $ign, and John Legend.

The other new album to arrive high on the chart is NCT #127 Neo Zone – The 2nd Album from the K-Pop group NCT 127. It’s the fourth consecutive week that three new albums have debuted in the RS 200’s Top Five. Thanks to a series of bundles that linked downloads of the album with merchandise and tickets, NCT 127 earned 61,500 album-equivalent units. This total was driven almost entirely by sales (57,200) rather than streams (just 4.7 million).

NCT 127 debuted at Number Five behind a pair of albums that showed high stream-counts in their second week of release: Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG (118.7 million streams, Number Three) and Lil Baby’s My Turn (117.3 million, Number Four).

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

A few other notable albums enjoyed solid debuts on the latest RS 200. Megan Thee Stallion’s Suga debuted at Number Nine with close to 40 million streams. Lauv’s How I’m Feeling was a few spots behind at Number 15, while the veteran rapper Jadakiss’ Ignatius arrived at Number 36.

Next week, it’s safe to expect Lil Uzi Vert to perform well again: A week after releasing Eternal Atake, he put out a deluxe edition of the album featuring 14 more songs.