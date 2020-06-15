RS Charts: Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Reigns; ‘Rage Against the Machine’ Rises

Lil Baby’s My Turn returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart — an impressive feat for an album in its 15th week. The songs on My Turn amassed close to 74 million streams.
Lil Baby’s robust streaming total enabled My Turn to eclipse Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, which managed just one week in the top spot on the RS 200. Chromatica sold more than 25,000 copies in its second week and earned close to 20,000 song downloads. But that wasn’t enough to catch Lil Baby, who out-streamed Lady Gaga by nearly two-to-one.
My Turn Chromatica WUNNA High Off Life Blame it on Baby
Top Albums
My Turn
Chromatica
WUNNA
High Off Life
Blame it on Baby
The rest of the Top Ten was dominated by hip-hop albums that continue to put up robust streaming totals week after week — DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby, Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes — along with recent Number Ones like Gunna’s Wunna and Future’s High Off Life. The streaming longevity of these rap releases, which continue to attract loyal fans week after week after week, mean they are often poised to take Number One in a quiet week for new releases.
The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Few other new albums appeared in the upper reaches of the RS 200. But in place of new music, old releases that seemed to speak to the protests that dominate the current political moment moved up the chart. Rage Against the Machine’s Rage Against the Machine rose to Number 116, amassing 1,400 copies sold and earning more than seven million streams.