RS Charts: Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Reigns; ‘Rage Against the Machine’ Rises

Lil Baby’s My Turn returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart — an impressive feat for an album in its 15th week. The songs on My Turn amassed close to 74 million streams.

Lil Baby’s robust streaming total enabled My Turn to eclipse Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, which managed just one week in the top spot on the RS 200. Chromatica sold more than 25,000 copies in its second week and earned close to 20,000 song downloads. But that wasn’t enough to catch Lil Baby, who out-streamed Lady Gaga by nearly two-to-one.

Top Albums The week of June 5, 2020 1 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 66.1K Album Units 66.1K Album Sales 750 Song Sales 4K Song Streams 73.7M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 15 Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Record Label Capitol Capitol 2 Chromatica Lady Gaga Album Units 62.6K Album Units 62.6K Album Sales 25.6K Song Sales 19.9K Song Streams 39.9M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Rain On Me Sour Candy Stupid Love Top Songs Rain On Me Sour Candy Stupid Love Record Label Interscope Interscope 3 WUNNA Gunna Album Units 40K Album Units 40K Album Sales 753 Song Sales 1.5K Song Streams 48.4M Record Label 300 Entertainment Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD COOLER THAN A BITCH SKYBOX Top Songs DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD COOLER THAN A BITCH SKYBOX Record Label 300 Entertainment 300 Entertainment 4 High Off Life Future Album Units 39.9K Album Units 39.9K Album Sales 1.1K Song Sales 2.6K Song Streams 45.9M Record Label Epic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Top Songs Life is Good Solitaires Trillionaire Top Songs Life is Good Solitaires Trillionaire Record Label Epic Records Epic Records 5 Blame it on Baby DaBaby Album Units 39.4K Album Units 39.4K Album Sales 370 Song Sales 13K Song Streams 46.7M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Top Songs ROCKSTAR JUMP Find My Way Top Songs ROCKSTAR JUMP Find My Way Record Label Interscope Interscope

The rest of the Top Ten was dominated by hip-hop albums that continue to put up robust streaming totals week after week — DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby, Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes — along with recent Number Ones like Gunna’s Wunna and Future’s High Off Life. The streaming longevity of these rap releases, which continue to attract loyal fans week after week after week, mean they are often poised to take Number One in a quiet week for new releases.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Few other new albums appeared in the upper reaches of the RS 200. But in place of new music, old releases that seemed to speak to the protests that dominate the current political moment moved up the chart. Rage Against the Machine’s Rage Against the Machine rose to Number 116, amassing 1,400 copies sold and earning more than seven million streams.