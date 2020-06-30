 RS Charts: Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Is Number One, Bob Dylan Debuts - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

RS Charts: Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Repeats at Number One, Bob Dylan Debuts

Teyana Taylor, Neil Young, and John Legend also arrived in the Top 20 with new sets

By

Lil Baby performs onstage during Juneteenth Voter Registration Concert and Rally at Murphy Park Fairgrounds on June 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lil Baby spent another week at Number One on the RS 200.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lil Baby’s My Turn spent another week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. My Turn, which was originally released in February, has quietly dominated June, and earning another 78 million streams last week.

Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways arrived at Number Two. Roughy and Rowdy Ways marks Dylan’s first set of original songs since 2012. It sold more than 52,000 copies. 

After several weeks with few new releases, the latest RS 200 felt busy, with four other new sets debuting high on the chart. The leader was Teyana Taylor’s The Album, which picked up 29.1 million streams. Lamb of God’s Lamb of God arrived at Number 14 with a total powered predominantly by more than 26,000 album sales. John Legend’s Bigger Love came in a few spots behind at Number 17. And Neil Young’s Homegrown, which was finished in 1975 but never released until recently, arrived at Number 18. 

Top Albums

The week of June 19, 2020
1

My Turn

Lil Baby
Album Units 69.7K
2

Rough and Rowdy Ways

Bob Dylan
NEW!
Album Units 54.7K
3

Artist 2.0

A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Album Units 41.2K
4

Blame it on Baby

DaBaby
Album Units 37K
5

Hollywood's Bleeding

Post Malone
Album Units 36.7K

Those were hardly the only new titles in the Top 40. City Girls’ surprise album, City on Lock, picked up more than 20 million streams, good for a Number 27 debut, while Goldmine, the first full-length from the country singer Gabby Barrett, slotted in behind City Girls at Number 28. 

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Further down the chart, the Black Eyed Peas launched Translation — which is filled with high-powered collaborators from Colombia (J Balvin, Shakira, Maluma), Puerto Rico (Ozuna), and the Dominican Republic (El Alfa) — at Number 49. 

Newswire

Rolling Stone
