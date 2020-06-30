RS Charts: Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Repeats at Number One, Bob Dylan Debuts

Lil Baby’s My Turn spent another week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. My Turn, which was originally released in February, has quietly dominated June, and earning another 78 million streams last week.

Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways arrived at Number Two. Roughy and Rowdy Ways marks Dylan’s first set of original songs since 2012. It sold more than 52,000 copies.

After several weeks with few new releases, the latest RS 200 felt busy, with four other new sets debuting high on the chart. The leader was Teyana Taylor’s The Album, which picked up 29.1 million streams. Lamb of God’s Lamb of God arrived at Number 14 with a total powered predominantly by more than 26,000 album sales. John Legend’s Bigger Love came in a few spots behind at Number 17. And Neil Young’s Homegrown, which was finished in 1975 but never released until recently, arrived at Number 18.

Top Albums The week of June 19, 2020 1 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 69.7K Album Units 69.7K Album Sales 464 Song Sales 5.3K Song Streams 78.8M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 17 Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Record Label Capitol Capitol 2 Rough and Rowdy Ways Bob Dylan NEW! Album Units 54.7K Album Units 54.7K Album Sales 52.4K Song Sales 2.6K Song Streams 2.5M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs False Prophet I Contain Multitudes Goodbye Jimmy Reed Top Songs False Prophet I Contain Multitudes Goodbye Jimmy Reed Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 3 Artist 2.0 A Boogie wit da Hoodie Album Units 41.2K Album Units 41.2K Album Sales 584 Song Sales 3.4K Song Streams 49.4M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 19 Top Songs Bleed It's Crazy Secrets Top Songs Bleed It's Crazy Secrets Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 4 Blame it on Baby DaBaby Album Units 37K Album Units 37K Album Sales 260 Song Sales 13.2K Song Streams 43.9M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 10 Top Songs ROCKSTAR JUMP Find My Way Top Songs ROCKSTAR JUMP Find My Way Record Label Interscope Interscope 5 Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone Album Units 36.7K Album Units 36.7K Album Sales 1.1K Song Sales 10.9K Song Streams 42.7M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 42 Top Songs Circles Sunflower Wow. Top Songs Circles Sunflower Wow. Record Label Republic Republic

Those were hardly the only new titles in the Top 40. City Girls’ surprise album, City on Lock, picked up more than 20 million streams, good for a Number 27 debut, while Goldmine, the first full-length from the country singer Gabby Barrett, slotted in behind City Girls at Number 28.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Further down the chart, the Black Eyed Peas launched Translation — which is filled with high-powered collaborators from Colombia (J Balvin, Shakira, Maluma), Puerto Rico (Ozuna), and the Dominican Republic (El Alfa) — at Number 49.