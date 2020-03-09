RS Charts: Lil Baby Takes His Turn At Number One, With Bad Bunny Close Behind

Lil Baby debuted at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart thanks to a massive streaming week. The 20-song My Turn, which includes contributions from Lil Wayne, Future, Gunna, Young Thug, and Lil Uzi Vert, amassed more than 220 million streams.

Bad Bunny also had an impressive debut week, arriving at Number Two with YHLQMDLG. The album, which also clocked in at 20 songs, earned nearly 165 million streams. Thanks to a number of bundling packages, Bad Bunny also sold more than 30,000 copies of YHLQMDLG.

The third most-popular album of the week was also new, albeit from a very different part of the pop universe. James Taylor’s American Standard, which finds the singer tackling classics like “Moon River” and “Pennies From Heaven,” did not even amass one million streams, but he sold more than 75,000 copies thanks to a bundle package that linked the album to tickets to an upcoming tour. Those sales allowed Taylor to beat out Roddy Ricch’s former Number One, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which came in at Number Four. The Chicago rapper G Herbo rounded out the Top Five, earning 67.8 million streams on his PTSD album.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

There was only one other notable debut on the latest RS 200: Five Finger Death Punch arrived at Number Eight with F8, thanks largely to more than 33,000 in album sales.

Next week, expect Lil Uzi Vert to have a major debut on the RS 200 with Eternal Atake. Tracks from his new album make up nine of the Top Ten most popular songs of the week so far.