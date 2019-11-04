RS Charts: Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Coasts to Number One

Kanye West coasted to Number One on the latest RS 200: Jesus Is King earned nearly 270,000 album-equivalent units, more than three times as many as the second place album, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.

West’s total was well-balanced between streams and sales. The 11 tracks on Jesus Is King amassed more than 188 million streams, and a series of bundling deals connected with both merchandise and tickets to upcoming live events helped boost West’s sales over 100,000 copies. These numbers represent a commercial resurgence of sorts for West after 2018’s Ye, the worst-selling album of his career.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Two other albums debuted in the top ten this week alongside Jesus Is King: Rex Orange County’s Pony and Old Dominion’s Old Dominion. Pony marks Rex Orange County’s major-label debut album after he amassed impressive streaming totals as an independent act. He earned close to 75,000 album-equivalent units opening week, with bundle deals helping him sell nearly 59,000 copies.

Old Dominion arrived at Number Nine thanks to roughly 30,000 album-equivalent units. In addition to 17,000 sales and 13.5 million streams, Old Dominion also benefited from close to 16,000 song sales.