RS Charts: Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ Debuts at Number One, Dethroning Morgan Wallen

For the first time in ten weeks, a new artist sits at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, as Justin Bieber’s Justice dethroned Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album. Justice, which features stars from pop (Khalid), hip-hop (Chance the Rapper), and R&B (Giveon), among others, earned more than 29,000 sales, more than 40,000 song downloads, and more than 138 million streams.

Justice was trailed by Lana Del Rey’s new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which arrived at Number Two. Del Rey’s total was driven largely by sales — more than 53,000. In addition, she amassed 19.6 million streams.

Top Albums The week of March 19, 2021 1 Justice Justin Bieber NEW! Album Units 146K Album Units 146K Album Sales 29.3K Song Sales 40.6K Song Streams 138.4M Record Label Def Jam Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Peaches Hold On As I Am Top Songs Peaches Hold On As I Am Record Label Def Jam Def Jam 2 Chemtrails Over The Country Club Lana Del Rey NEW! Album Units 98K Album Units 98K Album Sales 53.3K Song Sales 4K Song Streams 19.6M Record Label DGC/Interscope Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs White Dress Chemtrails Over The Country Club Tulsa Jesus Freak Top Songs White Dress Chemtrails Over The Country Club Tulsa Jesus Freak Record Label DGC/Interscope DGC/Interscope 3 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 62.6K Album Units 62.6K Album Sales 3.2K Song Sales 9.3K Song Streams 73.6M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 12 Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Heartless Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Heartless Record Label Republic Republic 4 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 38.6K Album Units 38.6K Album Sales 630 Song Sales 5.5K Song Streams 50.4M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 38 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Republic Republic 5 After Hours The Weeknd Album Units 36.8K Album Units 36.8K Album Sales 2.6K Song Sales 12K Song Streams 40.9M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 57 Top Songs Save Your Tears Blinding Lights The Hills Top Songs Save Your Tears Blinding Lights The Hills Record Label Republic Republic

The strong debuts from Bieber and Del Rey pushed Wallen down to Number Three. Dangerous was followed by Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and the Weeknd’s After Hours.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The biggest debut outside of the Top Two belonged to Benny the Butcher, who arrived at Number 22 with The Plugs I Met 2. The sequel to a seven-track set from 2019, The Plugs I Met 2 was produced entirely by Harry Fraud, with features from 2 Chainz and Fat Joe. The album earned 8,000 sales and 9.3 million streams.

Still Woman Enough, a new collection from country great Loretta Lynn, landed at Number 79 thanks to 8,400 sales. And We Are, the latest release from versatile pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste, debuted at Number 89.

Next week, expect strong debuts from Rod Wave’s SoulFly and Carrie Underwood’s first gospel set, My Savior. See the full RS 200 here.