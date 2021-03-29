 RS Charts: Justin Bieber's 'Justice' Debuts at Number One - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ Debuts at Number One, Dethroning Morgan Wallen

Lana Del Rey arrives at Number Two with Chemtrails Over the Country Club

Elias Leight

justin bieber

Justin Bieber's new album is 'Justice.'

Rory Kramer*

For the first time in ten weeks, a new artist sits at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, as Justin Bieber’s Justice dethroned Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album. Justice, which features stars from pop (Khalid), hip-hop (Chance the Rapper), and R&B (Giveon), among others, earned more than 29,000 sales, more than 40,000 song downloads, and more than 138 million streams. 

Justice was trailed by Lana Del Rey’s new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which arrived at Number Two. Del Rey’s total was driven largely by sales — more than 53,000. In addition, she amassed 19.6 million streams. 

Top Albums

The week of March 19, 2021
1

Justice

Justin Bieber
NEW!
Album Units 146K
2

Chemtrails Over The Country Club

Lana Del Rey
NEW!
Album Units 98K
3

Dangerous: The Double Album

Morgan Wallen
Album Units 62.6K
4

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Pop Smoke
Album Units 38.6K
5

After Hours

The Weeknd
Album Units 36.8K

The strong debuts from Bieber and Del Rey pushed Wallen down to Number Three. Dangerous was followed by Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and the Weeknd’s After Hours.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The biggest debut outside of the Top Two belonged to Benny the Butcher, who arrived at Number 22 with The Plugs I Met 2. The sequel to a seven-track set from 2019, The Plugs I Met 2 was produced entirely by Harry Fraud, with features from 2 Chainz and Fat Joe. The album earned 8,000 sales and 9.3 million streams. 

Still Woman Enough, a new collection from country great Loretta Lynn, landed at Number 79 thanks to 8,400 sales. And We Are, the latest release from versatile pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste, debuted at Number 89.

Next week, expect strong debuts from Rod Wave’s SoulFly and Carrie Underwood’s first gospel set, My Savior. See the full RS 200 here.

