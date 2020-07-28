RS Charts: Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’ Repeats at Number One

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die enjoyed a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, earning more than 180 million streams and close to 24,000 sales. The album previously earned the biggest opening week of any album in 2020.

Behind Juice WRLD at Number Two was Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, the posthumous album from the Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon earned a bump from a deluxe version that included more than a dozen new tracks. The album amassed nearly 145 million streams. Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo also returned to the Top Ten on the chart thanks to a beefed-up deluxe edition.

The week’s highest debut went to the Chicks’ long-awaited Gaslighter. The album only picked up around 11 million streams, but the group’s fans bought almost 63,000 copies of the Chicks’ first new studio full-length since 2006.

Top Albums The week of July 17, 2020 1 Legends Never Die Juice Wrld Album Units 162.8K Album Units 162.8K Album Sales 23.9K Song Sales 10.8K Song Streams 181.8M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Hate the Other Side Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Hate the Other Side Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 138.9K Album Units 138.9K Album Sales 19K Song Sales 14.5K Song Streams 144.9M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs For the Night The Woo Got It on Me Top Songs For the Night The Woo Got It on Me Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 3 Gaslighter The Chicks NEW! Album Units 93.4K Album Units 93.4K Album Sales 74K Song Sales 15.3K Song Streams 13.7M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Sleep at Night Gaslighter Texas Man Top Songs Sleep at Night Gaslighter Texas Man Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 4 Hamilton Various Artists Album Units 80.4K Album Units 80.4K Album Sales 13.4K Song Sales 16.8K Song Streams 79.2M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 205 Top Songs You'll Be Back Alexander Hamilton Satisfied Top Songs You'll Be Back Alexander Hamilton Satisfied Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 5 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 57K Album Units 57K Album Sales 690 Song Sales 3.7K Song Streams 65M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 21 Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Record Label Capitol Capitol

Outside of the Top Ten, the Mexican-American trio Eslabon Armado scored an impressive debut with Vibras de Noche, which pulled down 25 million streams. Eccentric singer Oliver Tree debuted at Number 30 with Ugly Is Beautiful, rapper NoCap arrived at Number 31 with Steel Human (21.2 million streams), Ellie Goulding landed at Number 38 with Brightest Blue and the breakout “Party Girl”rapper StaySolidRocky reached Number 61 with Fallin’.