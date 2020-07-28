RS Charts: Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’ Repeats at Number One

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die enjoyed a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, earning more than 180 million streams and close to 24,000 sales. The album previously earned the biggest opening week of any album in 2020.
Behind Juice WRLD at Number Two was Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, the posthumous album from the Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon earned a bump from a deluxe version that included more than a dozen new tracks. The album amassed nearly 145 million streams. Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo also returned to the Top Ten on the chart thanks to a beefed-up deluxe edition.
The week’s highest debut went to the Chicks’ long-awaited Gaslighter. The album only picked up around 11 million streams, but the group’s fans bought almost 63,000 copies of the Chicks’ first new studio full-length since 2006.
The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Outside of the Top Ten, the Mexican-American trio Eslabon Armado scored an impressive debut with Vibras de Noche, which pulled down 25 million streams. Eccentric singer Oliver Tree debuted at Number 30 with Ugly Is Beautiful, rapper NoCap arrived at Number 31 with Steel Human (21.2 million streams), Ellie Goulding landed at Number 38 with Brightest Blue and the breakout “Party Girl”rapper StaySolidRocky reached Number 61 with Fallin’.