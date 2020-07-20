RS Charts: Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’ Scores Biggest Debut of 2020

Juice WRLD’s posthumous release Legends Never Die landed the biggest debut week of 2020 on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, earning 517,800 album-equivalent units. Legends Never Die saw 360 million on-demand audio streams and 238,300 sales, becoming the first album to move over 500,000 units in its first week this year.

Previously, The Weeknd’s After Hours had the biggest debut of 2020, debuting with 460,000 units in March. As Legends Never Die exploded, previous Juice WRLD albums also continued to bring back streamers — Goodbye & Good Riddance reached Number 13, while Death Race for Love sat at Number 26.

The massive debut for Legends Never Die amounted to more than four times the consumption of the second most popular album in the country, Pop Smoke’s posthumous release Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon. That album amassed more than 130 million streams in its second week on the chart after debuting at Number One.

In addition, the Hamilton cast album continued to fly high in the aftermath of the release of the Hamilton film earlier this month. After racking up over 82 million streams last week, rising to Number Two behind Pop Smoke, the soundtrack fell to Number Three this week, but it still earned more than 88 million streams — an impressive feat for an album originally released nearly five years ago.

Top Albums The week of July 10, 2020 1 Legends Never Die Juice Wrld NEW! Album Units 517.8K Album Units 517.8K Album Sales 238.3K Song Sales 34.4K Song Streams 360M Record Label Interscope Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Conversations Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Conversations Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 109.4K Album Units 109.4K Album Sales 3.3K Song Sales 9.2K Song Streams 130.4M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs For the Night The Woo Got It on Me Top Songs For the Night The Woo Got It on Me Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 3 Hamilton Various Artists Album Units 96.7K Album Units 96.7K Album Sales 20.6K Song Sales 26.1K Song Streams 88.6M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 204 Top Songs You'll Be Back Alexander Hamilton Satisfied Top Songs You'll Be Back Alexander Hamilton Satisfied Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 4 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 57.7K Album Units 57.7K Album Sales 338 Song Sales 3.8K Song Streams 66.7M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 20 Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Record Label Capitol Capitol 5 Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone Album Units 34.9K Album Units 34.9K Album Sales 1.8K Song Sales 8.9K Song Streams 38.8M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 45 Top Songs Circles Sunflower Wow. Top Songs Circles Sunflower Wow. Record Label Republic Republic

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from Juice WRLD, just one new release debuted in the Top 40: Summer Walker’s Life on Earth EP, which pulled in 28 million streams across its five tracks. Other than that, the same handful of stars continue to own the top of the RS 200, as they have for most of the year: Lil Baby, DaBaby, Post Malone, the Weeknd, and Drake.