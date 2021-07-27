RS Charts: Vinyl Sales Power John Mayer’s ‘Sob Rock’ to Number One

John Mayer’s Sob Rock comes with an old-fashioned price sticker on the cover, as if it’s an LP from the Eighties, and it launched at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart thanks to deluge of old-fashioned sales — more than 56,000 copies, close to 22,000 of which were vinyl. (Due to the higher cost of vinyl, record sales have a higher weight than album downloads in the RS 200 chart.) Mayer’s first full-length in more than four years also earned nearly 27 million streams and more than 9,000 song downloads.
All those album sales allowed Mayer to beat out Pop Smoke’s posthumous set Faith, which came packed with high-powered guests: Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Pharrell, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Swae Lee, Lil Tjay, and more. Faith pulled in 100.5 million streams, dwarfing Mayer’s total, and 9,400 song downloads. But the posthumous set lagged behind in sales, with just 3,600, allowing Sob Rock to overtake it. Interest in Faith also powered the previous Pop Smoke release, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, to move from Number 13 to Number 10 thanks to a jump in streams and song downloads.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album rounded out the Top Five. Comedian Bo Burnham continued to maintain an unexpected presence in the Top Ten with Inside, the soundtrack to his recent Netflix special. During the previous tracking week, the most popular song on the album was “All Eyes On Me,” but this week it’s “Bezos I” — the track saw a jump in streams following the Amazon founder’s trip into space.
Sob Rock Faith Sour Planet Her Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Albums
Sob Rock
Faith
Sour
Planet Her
Dangerous: The Double Album
The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Outside of the Top Ten, Willow arrived at Number 33 with Lately I Feel Everything, an album that includes guests as varied as Travis Barker, Tierra Whack, and Cherry Glazer. Willow’s set picked up 12.7 million streams and close to 3,000 sales. And Clairo debuted at Number 20 with Sling, her sophomore album.
In addition, rising rapper EST Gee had a solid week with Bigger Than Life or Death, which landed at Number 44 (15.7 million streams). Next week, expect the latest installment of the Kid Laroi’s F*ck Love to perform well on the chart. See the full RS 200 here.