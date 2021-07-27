RS Charts: Vinyl Sales Power John Mayer’s ‘Sob Rock’ to Number One

John Mayer’s Sob Rock comes with an old-fashioned price sticker on the cover, as if it’s an LP from the Eighties, and it launched at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart thanks to deluge of old-fashioned sales — more than 56,000 copies, close to 22,000 of which were vinyl. (Due to the higher cost of vinyl, record sales have a higher weight than album downloads in the RS 200 chart.) Mayer’s first full-length in more than four years also earned nearly 27 million streams and more than 9,000 song downloads.

All those album sales allowed Mayer to beat out Pop Smoke’s posthumous set Faith, which came packed with high-powered guests: Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Pharrell, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Swae Lee, Lil Tjay, and more. Faith pulled in 100.5 million streams, dwarfing Mayer’s total, and 9,400 song downloads. But the posthumous set lagged behind in sales, with just 3,600, allowing Sob Rock to overtake it. Interest in Faith also powered the previous Pop Smoke release, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, to move from Number 13 to Number 10 thanks to a jump in streams and song downloads.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album rounded out the Top Five. Comedian Bo Burnham continued to maintain an unexpected presence in the Top Ten with Inside, the soundtrack to his recent Netflix special. During the previous tracking week, the most popular song on the album was “All Eyes On Me,” but this week it’s “Bezos I” — the track saw a jump in streams following the Amazon founder’s trip into space.

Top Albums The week of July 16, 2021 1 Sob Rock John Mayer NEW! Album Units 101.5K Album Units 101.5K Album Sales 56.7K Song Sales 9.2K Song Streams 26.9M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Last Train Home Shot in the Dark New Light Top Songs Last Train Home Shot in the Dark New Light Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Faith Pop Smoke NEW! Album Units 84.1K Album Units 84.1K Album Sales 3.6K Song Sales 9.4K Song Streams 100.5M Record Label Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Tell The Vision Bout A Million Mr. Jones Top Songs Tell The Vision Bout A Million Mr. Jones Record Label 3 Sour Olivia Rodrigo Album Units 76.4K Album Units 76.4K Album Sales 6.8K Song Sales 17.1K Song Streams 88.8M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 9 Top Songs good 4 u traitor deja vu Top Songs good 4 u traitor deja vu Record Label Interscope Interscope 4 Planet Her Doja Cat Album Units 50.8K Album Units 50.8K Album Sales 575 Song Sales 7.3K Song Streams 63.1M Record Label RCA Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 4 Top Songs Kiss Me More Ain't Shit Need To Know Top Songs Kiss Me More Ain't Shit Need To Know Record Label RCA RCA 5 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 40.2K Album Units 40.2K Album Sales 1.2K Song Sales 6.3K Song Streams 48.2M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 28 Top Songs Wasted on You More Than My Hometown Sand in My Boots Top Songs Wasted on You More Than My Hometown Sand in My Boots Record Label Republic Republic

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Outside of the Top Ten, Willow arrived at Number 33 with Lately I Feel Everything, an album that includes guests as varied as Travis Barker, Tierra Whack, and Cherry Glazer. Willow’s set picked up 12.7 million streams and close to 3,000 sales. And Clairo debuted at Number 20 with Sling, her sophomore album.

In addition, rising rapper EST Gee had a solid week with Bigger Than Life or Death, which landed at Number 44 (15.7 million streams). Next week, expect the latest installment of the Kid Laroi’s F*ck Love to perform well on the chart. See the full RS 200 here.