Gunna’s ‘Wunna’ Debuts at Number One as Atlanta Rap Owns the Albums Chart

Gunna’s Wunna coasted to Number One on the latest Rolling Top 200 Albums chart. Wunna features verses from Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, and Young Thug, along with beats from Wheezy, Tay Keith, and Turbo; the album’s 18 songs earned almost 130 million streams. In addition, Wunna sold 5,000 copies and its individual tracks picked up more than 7,000 downloads.
Gunna’s frequent collaborator Lil Baby slotted behind Wunna at Number Two with My Turn. A third Atlanta rapper, Future, took Number Three with High Off Life, which debuted at Number One last week. Polo G’s The Goat, which arrived at Number Two last week, fell to Number Four.
Two other new albums debuted in the Top Ten: The 1975’s Notes on a Conditional Form (Number Seven) and Agust D’s D-2 (Number 10). The 1975’s total was driven largely by album sales, which accounted for 25,300 of the band’s 41,400 units. Agust D, known to millions of K-Pop fans as Suga of the group BTS, also amassed impressive sales totals. The 10 tracks on D-2 amassed more than 90,000 downloads. Suga also sold over 14,000 copies of the album.
Outside of the Top Ten, Memphis rapper Key Glock debuted at Number 36 with Son of a Gun and the country duo Florida Georgia Line arrived at Number 48 with 6-Pack.
Next week, Lady Gaga is expected to have the Number One album in the country with Chromatica.