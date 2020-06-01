 Gunna's 'Wunna' Debuts at Number One as Atlanta Rap Owns Albums Chart - Rolling Stone
Gunna’s ‘Wunna’ Debuts at Number One as Atlanta Rap Owns the Albums Chart

The 1975 and BTS member Suga also enjoyed Top Ten debuts

GunnaLife Is Beautiful festival, Day 1, Las Vegas, USA - 20 Sep 2019

Gunna performs at the Life Is Beautiful festival, Day 1, Las Vegas, USA - 20 Sep 2019

Gunna’s Wunna coasted to Number One on the latest Rolling Top 200 Albums chart. Wunna features verses from Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, and Young Thug, along with beats from Wheezy, Tay Keith, and Turbo; the album’s 18 songs earned almost 130 million streams. In addition, Wunna sold 5,000 copies and its individual tracks picked up more than 7,000 downloads.

Gunna’s frequent collaborator Lil Baby slotted behind Wunna at Number Two with My Turn. A third Atlanta rapper, Future, took Number Three with High Off Life, which debuted at Number One last week. Polo G’s The Goat, which arrived at Number Two last week, fell to Number Four. 

Top Albums

The week of May 22, 2020
1

WUNNA

Gunna
NEW!
Album Units 109.3K
2

My Turn

Lil Baby
Album Units 64.8K
3

High Off Life

Future
Album Units 62.8K
4

THE GOAT

Polo G
Album Units 51.9K
5

Dark Lane Demo Tapes

Drake
Album Units 47.3K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Two other new albums debuted in the Top Ten: The 1975’s Notes on a Conditional Form (Number Seven) and Agust D’s D-2 (Number 10). The 1975’s total was driven largely by album sales, which accounted for 25,300 of the band’s 41,400 units. Agust D, known to millions of K-Pop fans as Suga of the group BTS, also amassed impressive sales totals. The 10 tracks on D-2 amassed more than 90,000 downloads. Suga also sold over 14,000 copies of the album. 

Outside of the Top Ten, Memphis rapper Key Glock debuted at Number 36 with Son of a Gun and the country duo Florida Georgia Line arrived at Number 48 with 6-Pack

Next week, Lady Gaga is expected to have the Number One album in the country with Chromatica.

In This Article: BTS, Florida Georgia Line, Future, Gunna, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, RS Charts, The 1975, Travis Scott, Young Thug

