RS Charts: Rising R&B Star Giveon Debuts in Top Ten

The R&B singer Giveon enjoyed the highest debut on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, arriving at Number Seven with When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time. The 13-song set — which combines two 2020 EPs, Take Time from March and When It’s All Said and Done from October, and adds one new track for good measure — brought in 36.9 million streams.

Giveon first earned mainstream recognition singing on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle.” When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time includes beats from luminaries like Boi-1da, Sevn Thomas, Jahaan Sweet, and Wondagurl, among others. The hit single “Heartbreak Anniversary,” a swelling, disconsolate ballad built around mournful piano and gnarled guitars, is currently earning more than two million streams a day. Giveon also appeared on Justin Bieber’s new song “Peaches,” which is sure to help build his profile.

Giveon had the only new release in the Top 10. Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous spent a 10th week at Number One. Wallen was trailed by 2020 albums from the Weeknd, Pop Smoke, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift.

Top Albums The week of March 12, 2021 5 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 35.7K Album Units 35.7K Album Sales 11.3K Song Sales 4.2K Song Streams 21.6M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 34 Top Songs cardigan exile the 1 Top Songs cardigan exile the 1 Record Label Republic Republic 6 The Voice Lil Durk Album Units 31.2K Album Units 31.2K Album Sales 57 Song Sales 897 Song Streams 41.7M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 13 Top Songs Still Trappin' Finesse out the Gang Way 3 Headed Goat Top Songs Still Trappin' Finesse out the Gang Way 3 Headed Goat Record Label Interscope Interscope 7 When It's All Said And Done... Take Time Giveon NEW! Album Units 29.8K Album Units 29.8K Album Sales 1.3K Song Sales 3.4K Song Streams 36.9M Record Label Epic Records Peak Position 8 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Heartbreak Anniversary Like I Want You All To Me Top Songs Heartbreak Anniversary Like I Want You All To Me Record Label Epic Records Epic Records 8 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 27.3K Album Units 27.3K Album Sales 441 Song Sales 1.7K Song Streams 35.9M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 55 Top Songs We Paid Sum 2 Prove Emotionally Scarred Top Songs We Paid Sum 2 Prove Emotionally Scarred Record Label Capitol Capitol 9 Shiesty Season Pooh Shiesty Album Units 27.3K Album Units 27.3K Album Sales 88 Song Sales 1.5K Song Streams 36.9M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Top Songs Back In Blood Neighbors Twerksum Top Songs Back In Blood Neighbors Twerksum Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

Thanks to more than 20,000 album sales — the most of any release on the latest chart — Rob Zombie debuted at Number 14 with The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. He was trailed by Selena Gomez’s Revelación, a seven-track EP sung in Spanish with beats from the likes of Tainy and Albert Hype, which landed at Number 19 (13,900 sales and 10.3 million streams). Nick Jonas’s Spaceman was not far behind, arriving at Number 23 (13,500 sales, 5.8 million streams). Spaceman was produced and co-written by Greg Kurstin, the pop producer who has helped craft hits for Adele and Sia, among others.

Next week, expect Justin Bieber’s new album Justice to top the chart. See the full RS 200 here.