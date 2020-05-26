 RS Charts: Future Is Number One With 'High Off Life' - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Future Takes Number One With ‘High Off Life’

Polo G arrives at Number Two, thanks to an impressive streaming total

Future

Future has another Number One album.

Future’s High Off Life waltzed to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The 21 songs on High Off Life amassed 155 million streams, led by the long-running hit “Life Is Good,” a collaboration with Drake. Future’s release also sold 26,000 copies — thanks to more than a dozen merch-album bundles — and picked up 23,500 song downloads. 

High Off Life was trailed by The Goat, the new album from Polo G. The 21-year-old rapper has amassed a devoted streaming audience — last year’s Die a Legend album has earned more than 1.5 billion streams to date. The Goat amassed close to 105 million streams in its first week. 

Most of the rest of the Top Ten was taken up by former Number One albums — from Lil Baby, Drake, DaBaby, the Weeknd, Post Malone, and Harry Styles — along with Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG, which peaked at Number Two. The new addition to the Top Ten was Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s Reunions, which arrived at Number Nine during its first week of wide release, thanks to 25,000 album sales. Isbell initially made CDs and LPs of Reunions available only in independent music stores. 

Top Albums

The week of May 15, 2020
1

High Off Life

Future
NEW!
Album Units 155.3K
2

THE GOAT

Polo G
NEW!
Album Units 98.2K
3

My Turn

Lil Baby
Album Units 64.7K
4

Dark Lane Demo Tapes

Drake
Album Units 57.1K
5

Blame it on Baby

DaBaby
Album Units 44.2K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended on the previous Thursday.

There wasn’t much action outside of the Top Ten on the latest Rolling Stone 200 — only one new album, Sheff G’s One and Only, debuted in the chart’s upper half.

