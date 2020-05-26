RS Charts: Future Takes Number One With ‘High Off Life’

Future’s High Off Life waltzed to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The 21 songs on High Off Life amassed 155 million streams, led by the long-running hit “Life Is Good,” a collaboration with Drake. Future’s release also sold 26,000 copies — thanks to more than a dozen merch-album bundles — and picked up 23,500 song downloads.

High Off Life was trailed by The Goat, the new album from Polo G. The 21-year-old rapper has amassed a devoted streaming audience — last year’s Die a Legend album has earned more than 1.5 billion streams to date. The Goat amassed close to 105 million streams in its first week.

Most of the rest of the Top Ten was taken up by former Number One albums — from Lil Baby, Drake, DaBaby, the Weeknd, Post Malone, and Harry Styles — along with Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG, which peaked at Number Two. The new addition to the Top Ten was Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s Reunions, which arrived at Number Nine during its first week of wide release, thanks to 25,000 album sales. Isbell initially made CDs and LPs of Reunions available only in independent music stores.

Top Albums The week of May 15, 2020 1 High Off Life Future NEW! Album Units 155.3K Album Units 155.3K Album Sales 26K Song Sales 23.5K Song Streams 155M Record Label Epic Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Life is Good Solitaires Trillionaire Top Songs Life is Good Solitaires Trillionaire Record Label Epic Records Epic Records 2 THE GOAT Polo G NEW! Album Units 98.2K Album Units 98.2K Album Sales 15K Song Sales 5.9K Song Streams 104.9M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Flex Martin & Gina Be Something Top Songs Flex Martin & Gina Be Something Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 3 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 64.7K Album Units 64.7K Album Sales 878 Song Sales 4.1K Song Streams 71.8M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 12 Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Record Label Capitol Capitol 4 Dark Lane Demo Tapes Drake Album Units 57.1K Album Units 57.1K Album Sales 1.7K Song Sales 8.5K Song Streams 67M Record Label CASH MONEY Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Toosie Slide Chicago Freestyle Pain 1993 Top Songs Toosie Slide Chicago Freestyle Pain 1993 Record Label CASH MONEY CASH MONEY 5 Blame it on Baby DaBaby Album Units 44.2K Album Units 44.2K Album Sales 574 Song Sales 14.1K Song Streams 52.3M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs ROCKSTAR JUMP Find My Way Top Songs ROCKSTAR JUMP Find My Way Record Label Interscope Interscope

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended on the previous Thursday.

There wasn’t much action outside of the Top Ten on the latest Rolling Stone 200 — only one new album, Sheff G’s One and Only, debuted in the chart’s upper half.