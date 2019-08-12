RS Charts: Drake’s ‘Care Package’ Is Number One on Top 200

Drake dominated a quiet week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Care Package, a collection of songs from earlier in the decade that had never been officially released until now, debuted at Number One, powered by more than 107 million streams. The Number Two album on the chart, Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, earned less than half as many streams over the same week.

The Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular albums in the United States each week. Releases are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Like Drake, Lil Durk — the Chicago rap warbler signed to Alama Records — was powered heavily by streaming: Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 debuted at Number 5 on the RS 200, with 38.2 million streams accounting for the bulk of its consumption. On the other side of the spectrum, Tyler Childers’ Country Squire debuted at Number 12 thanks largely to album sales: Listeners bought more than 19,000 copies of Childers’ latest full-length.

Few other new albums debuted on the top half of the RS 200 this week. Next week, the chart will reflect new releases from Slipknot, Rick Ross and Trippie Redd.