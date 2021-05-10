RS Charts: DJ Khaled Takes Number One With Star-Studded ‘Khaled Khaled’

DJ Khaled scores his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled. The album, which comes stuffed with more than two dozen guest vocalist including Drake, Cardi B, Lil Baby, DaBaby, earned close to 15,000 sales and more than 88 million streams.

In an otherwise quiet week on the RS 200, DJ Khaled had no serious challengers in his quest for Number One. Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain, which debuted at the top of the chart, fell to Number Two in its second week, pulling in 83.7 million streams. Young Thug’s label showcase Slime Language 2, another former Number One album, earned 50.2 million streams, good for Number Four. And Justin Bieber’s Justice, which debuted at Number One back in March, amassed 45.1 million streams, holding at Number Five.

The only other new album to debut in the Top Ten came from country star Thomas Rhett. Rhett’s consumption was impressively evenly spread across various categories: Country Again earned 13,000 sales, 12,600 song downloads, and 18.6 million streams. The 11-song set debuted at Number Eight.

Top Albums The week of April 30, 2021 1 Khaled Khaled DJ Khaled NEW! Album Units 87.6K Album Units 87.6K Album Sales 14.7K Song Sales 31K Song Streams 88.2M Record Label Epic Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Every Chance I Get I DID IT LET IT GO Top Songs Every Chance I Get I DID IT LET IT GO Record Label Epic Records Epic Records 2 A Gangsta's Pain MoneyBagg Yo Album Units 67.2K Album Units 67.2K Album Sales 625 Song Sales 3.8K Song Streams 83.7M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Time Today Wockesha Shottas (Lala) Top Songs Time Today Wockesha Shottas (Lala) Record Label Interscope Interscope 3 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 49.7K Album Units 49.7K Album Sales 1.7K Song Sales 6.8K Song Streams 59.8M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 17 Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots More Than My Hometown Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots More Than My Hometown Record Label Republic Republic 4 Slime Language 2 Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, Gunna Album Units 39.8K Album Units 39.8K Album Sales 133 Song Sales 2.1K Song Streams 50.2M Record Label 300 Entertainment Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Solid Ski Diamonds Dancing Top Songs Solid Ski Diamonds Dancing Record Label 300 Entertainment 300 Entertainment 5 Justice Justin Bieber Album Units 38.6K Album Units 38.6K Album Sales 1.5K Song Sales 13.4K Song Streams 45.1M Record Label Def Jam Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Top Songs Peaches Hold On Anyone Top Songs Peaches Hold On Anyone Record Label Def Jam Def Jam

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Outside of the Top Ten, the French heavy metal veterans Gojira landed at Number 23 with Fortitude, their seventh studio album. The collection was boosted by robust sales — more than 14,000 — though it earned relatively few streams (3.8 million). Street Sermons, the new album from Morray, arrived at Number 42. It’s the rapper’s debut following his breakout hit “Quicksand.”

Lower on the chart, the UK duo Royal Blood hit Number 95 with Typhoons, their first album in four years. In addition, the Norwegian singer-songwriter-producer Girl in Red landed at Number 102 with If I Could Make It Go Quiet.

