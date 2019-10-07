RS Charts: DaBaby’s ‘Kirk’ Rules Top 200

It was a busy week on the latest RS 200, with three new albums debuting in the Top Ten, and a Beatles’ oldie earning an impressive total of more than 81,000 album-equivalent units.

DaBaby led the chart with Kirk, which enjoyed more than 170 million streams. That shot the Interscope rapper past Post Malone, whose Hollywood’s Bleeding continues to stream well week after its initial release. Hollywood’s Bleeding earned over 100,000 album equivalent units for the fourth consecutive week.

The Beatles slid in at Number Three on the RS 200 thanks to a reissue of Abbey Road. Unlike DaBaby and Malone, the Beatles were boosted mostly by album sales: The Fab Four sold more than 60,000 albums, but brought in just six million streams.

That sales total helped the Beatles beat out the rapper Kevin Gates, whose I’m Him album arrived at Number Four. Whiskey Myers, a country-rock group, debuted at Number Six with a sales-heavy week for their eponymous fifth album.

Just outside of the Top Ten, Sturgill Simpson’s Sound & Fury debuted at Number 12, earning 26,100 album-equivalent units. The only other artist to debut in the Top 20 was the New York rapper Young M.A., whose Herstory in the Making arrived at Number 17.